'Ang saya-saya': Vice Ganda on SC junking of Vhong Navarro's rape, acts of lasciviousness cases

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
March 17, 2023 | 11:53am
MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya host Vice Ganda expressed his joy after the Supreme Court's (SC) Third Division ordered the dismissal of rape and acts of lasciviousness charges against his "It's Showtime" co-host Vhong Navarro due to lack of probable cause. 

“Ang saya-saya nating lahat. Sabi ko nga sa chat, very joyful, victorious and meaningful day, hindi ba? Ang daming messages ng pangyayari na ‘yon, isang pangyayari lang pero ang daming messages na sini-send out sa atin ng Panginoon doon. Just keep the faith,” Vice said in an episode of “It’s Showtime.”

“Haharapin mo ang pinakamabigat na ganap sa buhay pero at the end you will win because I am with you, ‘yun ang sabi Niya, hindi ba? Ang bigat-bigat nang pinagdaanan mo sobrang bigat, hindi ba? Pero hindi ka nag-iisa, nandiyan. Sabi nga nila if it’s not good it’s not the end because everything will end good. Ganda. Ang saya natin. Let’s keep the faith,” he added. 

Vhong admitted in an episode of “It’s Showtime” last Tuesday that he almost lost hope inside the penitentiary. 

"Dasal ako nang dasal every day, every night na makuha ko na yung minimithi ko — na matapos na itong pinagdadaanan ko. May panahon na nawalan ako ng pag-asa, e. Nawalan ako ng hope nung nasa loob ako. Pero di ako tumigil sa pagdadasal," he said. 

"Eto na po, dininig na po ng Supreme Court yung dasal natin. Nagkakaroon na po ng maganda ang ginawa nilang pagresolba sa kaso ko," he added. 

He thanked the SC and his legal team for the help he received along the way.

"Kaya maraming-maraming salamat sa Supreme Court," he said. 

"Maraming-maraming salamat sa aking legal team na talagang andiyan, hindi ako pinabayaan — kina Atty. Alma, Atty. Von, Atty. Cris," he added. 

He also thanked ABS-CBN and its bosses for still trusting him. 

"Of course, ABS-CBN, hindi ako iniwan. Binigyan ako ng trabaho. Welcome ako dito sa Showtime," he said. 

"Sir Carlo Katigbak, maraming-maraming salamat. Sir Mark Lopez, and, of course, Tita Cory Vidanes, maraming-maraming salamat," he added. 

At the end of his statement, Vhong said there is still justice in the country. 

"At ngayon po, dahil sa Supreme Court, naniniwala po ulit ako na may justice system sa Pilipinas," he said. 

Vhong's statement, however, was criticized on social media. 

"Naging pabor sayo kaya naibalik mo trust sa justice system pero sa isang mahirap na walang pera di uubra," a Twitter user wrote. 

"Not talking about his case and who is right or wrong there… Pero saying na ‘NANINIWALA po ULIT ako na may justice system sa Pilipinas’ just because you were dealt a better hand, is a bit insensitive to the plight of those who long in vain to receive it," another user wrote.

