Sarah Geronimo's Manila concert ticket prices almost the same as Harry Styles'

MANILA, Philippines — Sarah Geronimo is indeed one of the country's brightest pop stars! Already one of the most influential product endorsers in the country, she recently added another feather up her cap with an upcoming 20th anniversaryconcert to be held in Araneta Coliseum on May 12.

In a Twitter post by the concert's producer, Viva Live, tickets for Sarah's concert start at P600 for General Admission; followed by P1,500 (Upper Box); P4,000 (Lower Box); P6,500 (Platinum); P8,000 (VIP) and P15,000 for SVIP with a meet-and-greet session with Sarah. Ticket selling starts today.

In contrast, Grammy winner Harry Styles' Manila concert last March 14 in Philippine Arena had ticket prices that began at P2,750 (UBC) and went all the way up to P16,250 (Premium Seat) and P17,750 (Early Entry Premium Standing).

Sarah's last live physical concert was "This I5 Me," also in the Big Dome, celebrating her 15th anniversary in showbiz. The April 14, 2018 show was claimed to be the highest-grossing local concert in history.

At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Sarah staged what was said to be the top-selling digital concert in the country, "Tala: The Film Concert," on March 27, 2021.

Now also embarking on its second decade as a leading direct selling company in the country, Personal Collection picked Sarah as endorser recently because she has the same vision as they have of sharing the "Great Life" with everyone.

“Ang pangarap, sobrang personal nyan. Kung mas personal sa ‘yo, mas malaki ang nakasalalay: kinabukasan mo, pamilya mo, lahat ng mahahalaga sa ‘yo,” Sarah said.

