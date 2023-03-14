^

Kat Alano writes cryptic post after SC junks Vhong Navarro's rape, acts of lasciviousness cases

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
March 14, 2023 | 3:42pm
MANILA, Philippines — British-Filipino host-model Kat Alano wrote a cryptic post after the Supreme Court's (SC) Third Division ordered the dismissal of rape and acts of lasciviousness charges against Vhong Navarro due to lack of probable cause. 

In her Twitter account, Kat posted about connections. 

"So you gotta have frieeeends…" she wrote. 

"Friends in all the right places, even when you’re wrong," she added. 

Last December, Kat expressed intense lamentation shortly after news that TV host Vhong Navarro would be allowed to post bail amounting to P1 million for temporary liberty from Taguig City Jail.

"I feel sick. This is so wrong. It’s all wrong. Bahala na kayo Pilipinas. You deserve what you asked for. Sana hindi mangyari sa inyo to. It’s a nightmare that keeps going. Evil wins," Alano tweeted. "I can’t stop crying. I feel broken and defeated. Ayaw ko na talaga."

It can be recalled that in 2014, Alano claimed she was raped by a famous celebrity, who allegedly drugged her and launched smear campaigns to destroy her career. 

SC Third Division granted the Petition for Review on Certiorari filed by Navarro’s legal team.

"Accordingly, the Court DISMISSES the following Informations against Ferdinand 'Vhong' H. Navarro for lack of probable cause," the ruling read.

“The Decision dated July 21, 2022 and the Resolution dated September 20, 2022 of the Court of Appeals in CA-G.R. SP No. 166222 are reversed and set aside,” it added.

