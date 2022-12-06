^

'I feel sick': Kat Alano expresses disappointment after Vhong Navarro allowed to post bail

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
December 6, 2022 | 6:00pm
Former model Kat Alano
MANILA, Philippines — British-Filipino host-model Kat Alano expressed intense lamentation shortly after news that TV host Vhong Navarro would be allowed to post bail amounting to P1 million for temporary liberty from Taguig City Jail.

It can be recalled that in 2014, Alano claimed she was raped by a famous celebrity, who allegedly drugged her and launched smear campaigns to destroy her career. 

Alano never explicitly named her rapist's name, but she claimed that the celebrity who raped her has a name that "rhymes with wrong." 

In a series of tweets, Alano expressed her disappointment and frustration at the turn of events, again not mentioning her alleged rapist's name.

"I feel sick. This is so wrong. It’s all wrong. Bahala na kayo Pilipinas. You deserve what you asked for. Sana hindi mangyari sa inyo to. It’s a nightmare that keeps going. Evil wins," Alano tweeted. "I can’t stop crying. I feel broken and defeated. Ayaw ko na talaga."

Earlier this year, Navarro was given warrants of arrest for acts of lasciviousness and rape; he posted bail for the former, but as the latter is a non-bailable offense, the TV host surrendered himself to the National Bureau of Investigation.

The camp of Deniece Cornejo, which had filed the arrest warrants, then argued Navarro should be detained at the Taguig City Jail. It was eventually formalized until court documents allowed Navarro to post bail for temporary liberty.

"Viewed in light of all the foregoing, and taking the evidence presented in the bail hearings as a whole, this court is not convinced at this point, that there exists a presumption great leading to the inference of the accused's guilt," the court said.

"It must be emphasized, however, that a grant of bail does not prevent the Court, as trier of facts, from making a final assessment of the evidence after full trial on the merits," it added. 

Apart from this, Navarro is also waiting for the Taguig Regional Trial Court 69 to come to a decision about his rape charge.

