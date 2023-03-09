Kathryn Bernardo, Daniel Padilla among top celebrity taxpayers

Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla star in the hit nightly series "2 Good 2 Be True."

MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Internal Revenue revealed that real life couple Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla were among the top celebrity taxpayers in 2022.

In a recognition held on Wednesday, Daniel and Kathryn thanked BIR for the award as they hope they that they have inspired people to pay their taxes.

"Maraming-maraming salamat po sa award na ito at maraming-maraming salamat sa dami naming binayad na tax," Daniel said.

"Hopefully, this would inspire everybody to do our responsibility bilang Pilipino na magbayad ng tax," Kathryn added.

Apart from the couple, other top celebrity taxpayers were Coco Martin, Judy Ann Santos, Liza Soberano, Vic Sotto, Willie Revillame, Michael V., Sarah Geronimo, Anne Curtis and Maja Savador.

"I just wanna say that now I am a mother, I think it's so important that we lead by example to the future generations and encourage others to think about the progression of our country as well for the future generations that have yet to come," Anne said in her acceptance speech.

"So, let's all lead by example and support the BIR and let's pay everything on time," she added.

RELATED: 'Trenta usapan natin': Daniel Padilla ready to marry Kathryn Bernardo