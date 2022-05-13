'Trenta usapan natin': Daniel Padilla ready to marry Kathryn Bernardo

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actor Daniel Padilla told girlfriend Kathryn Bernardo that he is ready to marry her.

In a “2 Good 2 Be True” special uploaded on YouTube before the series' premiere on Netflix, Daniel and Kathryn were seated with directors Cathy Garcia-Molina, Mae Cruz-Alviar and Olivia Lamasan.

Cathy brought up the topic of marriage in the middle part of the special.

“‘Pag 10 years? Siyempre, meron na,” Kathryn said.

“Meron na,” Daniel agreed, adding, “Iyon din. Iyon na ‘yung ultimatum ko — ‘pag hindi pa ako kinasal; Kathryn, ‘pag ayaw mo pa, ayoko na!”

The couple said marriage will seal them as a couple.

“Iyon na ‘yung next chapter ng buhay namin. Kailangan na… Ten years na kami rin. Iba ‘yung kasal. After that, you build a house together, build a family together,” Daniel said.

“Iyon na ‘yung mag-si-seal sa inyo,” Kathryn added.

Daniel said that he is already looking forward for that day.

“Ako, kasi, looking forward na rin ako doon. Kasi, ano pa bang ano ko sa buhay ko? Twenty-seven na ako. What’s next — sa aming dalawa?” he said.

He added that they are sure with each other even when they were starting as a couple as teenagers.

“At saka dati pa naman, 16 at 17 years old pa lang kami, pinag-uusapan na namin ‘yan. Now, we’re here. What’s the plan after three or two years?” Daniel said.

“Trenta, usapan natin. Hindi na ma-mo-move ‘yun,” he added.

Kathryn, however, disagreed, saying: “Dapat pag-ready tayo pareho. You can’t say that to me, kasi ‘pag marriage, dapat pareho tayong ready. Alam mong hindi pa tayo ready ngayon. Kailangan pa natin aralin ang buhay, kung paano.”

“Baka ikaw ang hindi pa ready. Ready na ako,” Daniel replied. — Video from ABS-CBN Entertainment YouTube channel

RELATED: 'I was stupid': Daniel Padilla admits mistake but swears Kathryn Bernardo is the only one