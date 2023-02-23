Dolly de Leon, Billy Crawford, Joaquin Domagoso among 15th Ani ng Dangal awardees

MANILA, Philippines — Several actors and films were recognized by the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) as recipients at the 15th Ani ng Dangal Awards.

The annual awards, also called the Harvest of Honor, is a state recognition given by NCCA as the highlight and concluding rite of the National Arts Month celebrated every February.

Stylized sarimanok trophies sculpted by National Artist for Visual Arts Abdulmari Imao are given to select individuals who earned international accolades in different fields such as cinema, music, dance, visual art, broadcast arts, and architecture and allied arts.

Primary among acting awardees is "Triangle of Sadness" star Dolly de Leon, recognized in particular for winning Best Supporting Performer at the 2022 Los Angeles Films Critics Association Awards.

This is on top of her historic nominations at the 2023 Golden Globes and 2023 British Film Academy Awards, plus her film receiving three nominations at the 2023 Academy Awards including Best Picture.

Fellow actors Joaquin Domagoso and Jeric Gonzales were also recognized for winning Best Actor at separate film festivals, with Domagoso for "That Boy in the Dark" at the 2022 Toronto Film and Script Awards and Gonzales for "Broken Blooms" at the 2022 Harlem International Film Festival in New York.

Another actor, Geraldo Jumawan, meanwhile was recognized for winning Best Actor (Short Film) for his role in "The Glance" at the 2022 LakeCity International Film Festival in India.

Speaking of short films, recognized short features include "Black Rainbow," "It's Raining Frogs Outside" and "Days of the New."

A pair of 2022 Sundance Film Festival winners were recognized, "Leonor Will Never Die" (World Cinema Dramatic Special Jury Award) and "The Headhunter's Daughter" (Grand Jury Prize for Short Film).

Wrapping up awardees for cinema were a pair of winners at the 2022 Kota Kinabalu International Film Festival in Malaysia, "Di N'yo Ba Naririnig" (Best Documentary) and "The Flight of Banog" (Best Indigenous Language Film).

The sole awardee for broadcast arts was Ramona Diaz's "A Thousands Cuts" which had won Outstanding Social Issue Documentary at the 2022 News and Documentary Emmy Awards.

Meanwhile host-actor Billy Crawford was recognized in the dance category for winning "Danse avec les stars" in France; his fellow dance recipients were Electro Groovers, the country's national folk dance company Bayanihan, and the Halili-Cruz School of Ballet.

