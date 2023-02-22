Dolly de Leon rocks 'kumot' at 2023 BAFTAs after-party

MANILA, Philippines — Award-winning actress Dolly de Leon followed up her golden "Alon" gown at the 2023 British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) with another stunning look during the ceremony's after-party.

At the 2023 BAFTAs after-party co-hosted by British Vogue and Tiffany & Co., Dolly wore a made-to-measure "Artist's kumot" ensemble by Paris-based fashion designer Jude Macasinag, styled by LJ Perez, hair by Lotte O’Shea, and makeup by Sally Miura.

In an Instagram post, Jude described the ensemble which were made of a matching coat and pants paired with a white button-down top. On Facebook, Jude mentioned that LJ said Dolly gets cold easily, hence why he made her a couture version of a blanket.

"The ensemble consists of a cotton gabardine waist cincher, and a matching Artist’s smoking trousers and Couture Kumot-Coat in treated denim, lined in Duchesse satin," said Jude. "The kumot-coat is an abstraction drawn from the iconic Sparrow blanket — a nod to our shared Filipino heritage."

Jude said they wanted to reinterpret it in a more everyday direction and worked with denim that was treated, patchworked, and then handpainted in an expressionistic manner.

The fashion designer showed parts of the process in a short video alongside photos of the outfit before and after completion.

On the inside of the blue coat, Jude had sewn in the word "para kay Dolly" and "Jude 2023 Paris," making the ensemble distinctly unique as it was originally designed for her.

Even fellow fashion designer Rajo Laurel, who designed the "Alon" gown, couldn't help but applaud Jude in the comments section. Jude reciprocated by commending the red carpet gown Rajo created for Dolly.

LJ had also styled Dolly's look on the red carpet as well as at the 2023 BAFTAs nominees party when she wore a black ensemble gown by Robert Wun, paired with shoes by Stuart Weitzman and jewellery by Nicole Rose Kopelman.

Dolly was up for Best Supporting Actress but lost to "The Banshees of Inisherin" star Kerry Condon, now a pegged frontrunner for the Best Supporting Actress Oscar alongside "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" star Angela Bassett.

Bassett was also a nominee at the BAFTAs along with Hong Chau from "The Whale," Jamie Lee Curtis from "Everything Everywhere All At Once," and Carey Mulligan from "She Said."

Chau and Curtis are nominated at the Oscars with Bassett and Condon, with Curtis' co-star Stephanie Hsu filling the last spot. The 95th Academy Awards are on March 12 (March 13 in the Philippines).

