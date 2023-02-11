^

Entertainment

NBI issues subpoena for Luis Manzano over gas station investment scam allegations

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
February 11, 2023 | 9:26am
NBI issues subpoena for Luis Manzano over gas station investment scam allegations
File photo of Luis Manzano.

MANILA, Philippines — The National Bureau of Investigation issued a subpoena for Luis Manzano after the actor figured in an alleged gas station investment scam. 

In a report on GMA's "24 Oras" Friday, it was revealed that the Criminal Intelligence Division of the NBI has issued the subpoena after investors of Flex Fuel Petroleum Corp. alleged the company including the actor are involved in estafa. 

Fifteen (15) overseas Filipino workers have filed the complaints at the NBI. There are 40 complainants in the Philippines. 

An investor named "Leo" said he gave more than P1 million as investment. 

"Pumasok po sa aming Zoom meeting si Luis Manzano at nagpakilalang owner at chairman ng Flex Fuel. Ito raw po ay isang lifetime business, pandemic business kaya po napakaganda po. Ako po ay nagloan sa bangko upang mapadala po sa Flex Fuel para po sa investment. At ng April 22, 2022, makalipas ang anim na buwan, wala pa rin po silang natatayo na gasoline station. Kahit isa," he said in the interview. 

Another investor/complainant named Jinky Sta. Isabel said they are willing to drop the case if the company will return their investments. 

"Ibalik niya ang pera namin. Kahit principal, 'yung buong pera lang namin na dineposit sa account niya. Kahit wala na 'yung kinita, wala na 'yung interes. Hindi na kami magsasampa ng kaso," she said. 

The management of Flex Fuel has already denied the allegations, but admitted that their business was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and other factors that they had no control. 

Manzano had already previously said that he is not part of Flex Fuel. The TV host-actor also stressed that he is also a victim. 

In a statement sent to media offices, Manzano said he also sought an NBI probe into the incident after some investors approached him for help.

He said the corporation also owed him P66 million.

The actor, through his counsel, wrote to NBI Director Medardo de Lemos in November last year to clarify that he has divested his interests in the company and resigned as chairman of the board as early as February last year.

NBI spokesperson Gisele Garcia-Dumlao said the agency continues to get the statements of the complainants and verication is currently ongoing. She added that they are doing an exhaustive and thorough investigation on the matter.  

RELATED: Manzano faces NBI rap over investment mess

LUIS MANZANO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'Toni was my first love team': Sam Milby distances self from Toni Gonzaga issue

'Toni was my first love team': Sam Milby distances self from Toni Gonzaga issue

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya actor Sam Milby doesn't want to answer the rumors that ABS-CBN stars are boycotting Toni Gonzaga's ALLTV program...
Entertainment
fbtw
'No one owes you anything': Kiko Rustia blasts Willie Revillame

'No one owes you anything': Kiko Rustia blasts Willie Revillame

By Jan Milo Severo | 18 hours ago
 Former Kapuso host Kiko Rustia criticized Willie Revillame for the latter's rants regarding the much-talked-about ALLTV...
Entertainment
fbtw
Black Knight, Gyeongseong Creature, Kill Boksoon lead Netflix Korea&rsquo;s upcoming slate

Black Knight, Gyeongseong Creature, Kill Boksoon lead Netflix Korea’s upcoming slate

By Nathalie M. Tomada | 4 days ago
Netflix Korea has a proven track record of producing and releasing titles with global appeal and success like Squid Game,...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Ganda ng mata': Jessy Mendiola, Luis Manzano share photos of their daughter Rosie&nbsp;

'Ganda ng mata': Jessy Mendiola, Luis Manzano share photos of their daughter Rosie 

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 12 days ago
Instagram followers and fellow celebrities cannot help but gush over Jessy Mendiola and Luis Manzano's firstborn daughter,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Carla Abellana regrets marrying Tom Rodriquez, would never get back with him again

Carla Abellana regrets marrying Tom Rodriquez, would never get back with him again

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 days ago
Actress Carla Abellana addressed questions regarding her past marriage with ex-husband Tom Rodriguez in the vlog of her...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Jack could have survived, says Cameron as 'Titanic' re-released 25 years on

Jack could have survived, says Cameron as 'Titanic' re-released 25 years on

By Andrew Marszal | 14 minutes ago
Fans insist Leonardo DiCaprio's Jack could have survived the icy Atlantic waters after the Titanic sank, if only he had shared...
Entertainment
fbtw
UK sale of Star Wars actor memorabilia dropped after widow's plea

UK sale of Star Wars actor memorabilia dropped after widow's plea

By Agence France-Presse | 29 minutes ago
A British auction house dropped the sale of "Star Wars" memorabilia once owned by actor Peter Mayhew, who played Chewbacca,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Make it so: Mouse named after Patrick Stewart is world's oldest

Make it so: Mouse named after Patrick Stewart is world's oldest

By Agence France-Presse | 1 hour ago
A mouse named after "Star Trek" actor Patrick Stewart is officially the world's oldest in captivity
Entertainment
fbtw
TV5 levels up Kapamilya coverage

TV5 levels up Kapamilya coverage

By MJ Marfori | 10 hours ago
The ABS-CBN studio is starting to feel like TV5’s annex.
Entertainment
fbtw
The Clash&nbsp;alums Psalms David, Jennifer Maravilla impressed by new batch of Clashers

The Clash alums Psalms David, Jennifer Maravilla impressed by new batch of Clashers

By Bot Glorioso | 10 hours ago
The Clash alums Psalms David and Jennifer Maravilla have expressed admiration over the singing skills of The Clash 2023...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with