NBI issues subpoena for Luis Manzano over gas station investment scam allegations

MANILA, Philippines — The National Bureau of Investigation issued a subpoena for Luis Manzano after the actor figured in an alleged gas station investment scam.

In a report on GMA's "24 Oras" Friday, it was revealed that the Criminal Intelligence Division of the NBI has issued the subpoena after investors of Flex Fuel Petroleum Corp. alleged the company including the actor are involved in estafa.

Fifteen (15) overseas Filipino workers have filed the complaints at the NBI. There are 40 complainants in the Philippines.

An investor named "Leo" said he gave more than P1 million as investment.

"Pumasok po sa aming Zoom meeting si Luis Manzano at nagpakilalang owner at chairman ng Flex Fuel. Ito raw po ay isang lifetime business, pandemic business kaya po napakaganda po. Ako po ay nagloan sa bangko upang mapadala po sa Flex Fuel para po sa investment. At ng April 22, 2022, makalipas ang anim na buwan, wala pa rin po silang natatayo na gasoline station. Kahit isa," he said in the interview.

Another investor/complainant named Jinky Sta. Isabel said they are willing to drop the case if the company will return their investments.

"Ibalik niya ang pera namin. Kahit principal, 'yung buong pera lang namin na dineposit sa account niya. Kahit wala na 'yung kinita, wala na 'yung interes. Hindi na kami magsasampa ng kaso," she said.

The management of Flex Fuel has already denied the allegations, but admitted that their business was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and other factors that they had no control.

Manzano had already previously said that he is not part of Flex Fuel. The TV host-actor also stressed that he is also a victim.

In a statement sent to media offices, Manzano said he also sought an NBI probe into the incident after some investors approached him for help.

He said the corporation also owed him P66 million.

The actor, through his counsel, wrote to NBI Director Medardo de Lemos in November last year to clarify that he has divested his interests in the company and resigned as chairman of the board as early as February last year.

NBI spokesperson Gisele Garcia-Dumlao said the agency continues to get the statements of the complainants and verication is currently ongoing. She added that they are doing an exhaustive and thorough investigation on the matter.

