^

Entertainment

Taylor Lautner reflects on Kanye West, Taylor Swift 2009 VMAs incident

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
February 4, 2023 | 9:45am
Taylor Lautner reflects on Kanye West, Taylor Swift 2009 VMAs incident
Composite image of Taylor Lautner at the 2022 CMT Music Awards and Taylor Swift with Kanye West at the 2015 Grammy Awards.
Getty Images via AFP / Mike Coppola, Larry Busacca

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Taylor Lautner admitted he would go back to change the events of the infamous incident at the September 2009 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) involving his then-girlfriend Taylor Swift and controversial rapper Kanye West.

Lautner was then co-presenting the award for Best Female Video, which went to Swift for her hit "You Belong With Me," but her acceptance speech was interrupted by the rapper now known as Ye.

"'Yo Taylor. I'm really happy for you. I'mma let you finish, but Beyoncé had one of the best videos of all time!” West said, referring to Beyoncé's hit "Single Ladies (Put A Ring on It)."

Later on in the 2009 VMAs, Beyoncé's "Single Ladies" won Video of the Year and the singer called Swift back onstage so she could finish her speech.

Lautner's wife, Taylor Dome, asked the actor in an episode of their podcast "The Squeeze," which one moment in his life he would go back to. Lautner replied the 2009 VMAs, and Dome leaned back in laughter and said, "I'm deceased," realizing it wasn't scripted.

@podcast.nation Show: The Squeeze?????Hosted by #TaylorLautner and @Tay Lautner! ???? #twilight #taylorswift #vmas ? original sound - Podcast Nation

"So I gave [Swift] the award, I took five steps back and was standing five feet behind her, and in the middle of her giving her 'Thank you' speech, Kanye jumps up onto the stage," recalled Lautner.

The actor said he could barely hear or see what was happening and just assumed the encounter was a rehearsed skit, "Because why else would Kanye West be jumping up on the stage, interrupting Taylor Swift?" Hence, the "Twilight" actor said he was laughing it off in the background.

Lautner and Swift had just begun dating at the time (they split up much later in the year), and looking back, the actor said when the rapper left, he knew it was unplanned. 

"I was like, 'Oh... no this. That wasn't good,'" he said, recalling Swift's face when she turned to face him. 

Around seven years after the incident, Lautner confirmed that Swift's 2010 song "Back to December" was about him, as the song's lyrics include "I miss your tan skin, your sweet smile — so good to me, so right; and how you held me in your arms that September night, the first time you ever saw me cry."

Lautner and Dome got married in November 2022, with Dome actually taking his surname, thus also making her "Taylor Lautner." Swift has been dating actor Joe Alwyn since 2016.

So it appears one could say Lautner would go back to that September, turn around, and make it alright — like he did on Saturday Night Live.

RELATED: Ticketmaster blames cyberattack for Taylor Swift tour debacle

KANYE WEST

TAYLOR LAUTNER

TAYLOR SWIFT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'Nagising sa katotohanan': Pokwang bares real reasons behind split with Lee O&rsquo;Brian

'Nagising sa katotohanan': Pokwang bares real reasons behind split with Lee O’Brian

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 days ago
Comedienne Pokwang spilled more details about her ex Lee O’Brian, over a year after they ended their marriage after...
Entertainment
fbtw
John Lloyd Cruz goes camping with son Elias, rumored girlfriend Isabel Santos

John Lloyd Cruz goes camping with son Elias, rumored girlfriend Isabel Santos

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 days ago
Actor John Lloyd Cruz has been spotted going on a camping trip with artist and rumored girlfriend Isabel Santos, as well as...
Entertainment
fbtw
Vice Ganda, Karylle are 'OK' following 'It's Showtime' hosting mess

Vice Ganda, Karylle are 'OK' following 'It's Showtime' hosting mess

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 20 hours ago
Vice Ganda stressed that he and his "It's Showtime" co-host Karylle are okay a day after they both went viral for their hosting...
Entertainment
fbtw
Luis Manzano seeks NBI help after fuel company scam allegations

Luis Manzano seeks NBI help after fuel company scam allegations

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Kapamilya host Luis Manzano sought the help of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) in an investment mess involving...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Ganda ng mata': Jessy Mendiola, Luis Manzano share photos of their daughter Rosie&nbsp;

'Ganda ng mata': Jessy Mendiola, Luis Manzano share photos of their daughter Rosie 

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 5 days ago
Instagram followers and fellow celebrities cannot help but gush over Jessy Mendiola and Luis Manzano's firstborn daughter,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Janella Salvador spending Valentine's Day with herself, son Jude &mdash; for now

Janella Salvador spending Valentine's Day with herself, son Jude — for now

By Kristofer Purnell | 19 minutes ago
Kapamilya actress Janella Salvador has no other Valentine's Day plans this year but to be at home, although she isn't permanently...
Entertainment
fbtw
Who are the best new artists? Check TikTok

Who are the best new artists? Check TikTok

By Maggy Donaldson | 1 hour ago
TikTok has been a powerful force in music for years now — a jump-off point for artists looking to make it and a means...
Entertainment
fbtw
Fashion designer Paco Rabanne dead at 88

Fashion designer Paco Rabanne dead at 88

By Agence France-Presse | 1 hour ago
Spanish fashion designer Paco Rabanne, known for his eccentric clothing designs and for founding one of the world's best-known...
Entertainment
fbtw
Japan is out to take a piece of the global entertainment pie

Japan is out to take a piece of the global entertainment pie

By MJ Marfori | 11 hours ago
Make way for the Japanese. We know the nation to be excellent and efficient when it comes to almost anything we could think...
Entertainment
fbtw
Jane de Leon recounts most dangerous stunts in Mars Ravelo&rsquo;s Darna

Jane de Leon recounts most dangerous stunts in Mars Ravelo’s Darna

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 11 hours ago
While grateful for essaying the role of the iconic superheroine Darna in Mars Ravelo’s Darna, Jane de Leon recounted...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with