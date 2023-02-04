Taylor Lautner reflects on Kanye West, Taylor Swift 2009 VMAs incident

Composite image of Taylor Lautner at the 2022 CMT Music Awards and Taylor Swift with Kanye West at the 2015 Grammy Awards.

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Taylor Lautner admitted he would go back to change the events of the infamous incident at the September 2009 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) involving his then-girlfriend Taylor Swift and controversial rapper Kanye West.

Lautner was then co-presenting the award for Best Female Video, which went to Swift for her hit "You Belong With Me," but her acceptance speech was interrupted by the rapper now known as Ye.

"'Yo Taylor. I'm really happy for you. I'mma let you finish, but Beyoncé had one of the best videos of all time!” West said, referring to Beyoncé's hit "Single Ladies (Put A Ring on It)."

Later on in the 2009 VMAs, Beyoncé's "Single Ladies" won Video of the Year and the singer called Swift back onstage so she could finish her speech.

Lautner's wife, Taylor Dome, asked the actor in an episode of their podcast "The Squeeze," which one moment in his life he would go back to. Lautner replied the 2009 VMAs, and Dome leaned back in laughter and said, "I'm deceased," realizing it wasn't scripted.

"So I gave [Swift] the award, I took five steps back and was standing five feet behind her, and in the middle of her giving her 'Thank you' speech, Kanye jumps up onto the stage," recalled Lautner.

The actor said he could barely hear or see what was happening and just assumed the encounter was a rehearsed skit, "Because why else would Kanye West be jumping up on the stage, interrupting Taylor Swift?" Hence, the "Twilight" actor said he was laughing it off in the background.

Lautner and Swift had just begun dating at the time (they split up much later in the year), and looking back, the actor said when the rapper left, he knew it was unplanned.

"I was like, 'Oh... no this. That wasn't good,'" he said, recalling Swift's face when she turned to face him.

Around seven years after the incident, Lautner confirmed that Swift's 2010 song "Back to December" was about him, as the song's lyrics include "I miss your tan skin, your sweet smile — so good to me, so right; and how you held me in your arms that September night, the first time you ever saw me cry."

Lautner and Dome got married in November 2022, with Dome actually taking his surname, thus also making her "Taylor Lautner." Swift has been dating actor Joe Alwyn since 2016.

So it appears one could say Lautner would go back to that September, turn around, and make it alright — like he did on Saturday Night Live.

