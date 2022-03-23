^

Entertainment

'Sobrang hirap': Alexa Ilacad shares secret for graduating with 1.0 GWA

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
March 23, 2022 | 12:08pm
'Sobrang hirap': Alexa Ilacad shares secret for graduating with 1.0 GWA
Alexa Ilacad in an Instagram post on March 15, 2022.
Alexa Ilacad via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Alexa Ilacad’s general weighted average of 1.0 is not a walk in the park. For her, it’s a product of perseverance. 

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com during the screening of “Bola-Bola” which stars her rumored boyfriend KD Estrada, Alexa said she wanted to graduate on time that’s why she balanced her work and studies.  

“Sobrang hirap talaga. Actually may mga times na galing Lucban, Quezon from ‘Killer Bride’ taping didiretso ko ng school sa Taguig na walang tulog,” she said.  

“Puyat lagi, hindi na kumakain, ang hirap po talaga sa sumabay sa iba kong mga classmate. Pero siguro talagang pursigido lang talaga. Gusto ko kasing makatapos on time, 'yon 'yung priority ko talaga, ;yung studies ko,” she added. 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alexa Ilacad (@alexailacad)

 

The former “Pinoy Big Brother” housemate said she’s thankful for the support of her family and friends for achieving the highest grade. 

“Ako 'yung tipo ng tao na hindi ko gagawin 'yung isang bagay with a half heart. Gusto ko lahat ng ginagawa ko, wholeheartedly ko ginagawa kaya I really strive for excellence. Gusto ko din na bukod sa natututo ako, of course, mataas din 'yung grade ko. Ayon thankful naman na na-achieve ko naman kahit papano," she said.

Alexa recently graduated from college, obtaining a Marketing degree. 

She finished college from Treston International College with a dean’s list distinction and an impressive general weighted average of 1.0.  

RELATED: Alexa Ilacad graduated from college with 1.0 GWA

ALEXA ILACAD
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Miss Universe Philippines 2022 candidate accused of blackfishing

Miss Universe Philippines 2022 candidate accused of blackfishing

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 1 day ago
One of the top 50 candidates at this year's batch of Miss Universe Philippines (MUPH) hopefuls is embroiled in a race is...
Entertainment
fbtw
Miss Universe Philippines 2022 candidate accused of blackfishing

Miss Universe Philippines 2022 candidate accused of blackfishing

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 1 day ago
One of the top 50 candidates at this year's batch of Miss Universe Philippines (MUPH) hopefuls is embroiled in a race is...
Entertainment
fbtw
Why it took 18 years for Troy Montero, Aubrey Miles to be engaged

Why it took 18 years for Troy Montero, Aubrey Miles to be engaged

By Jan Milo Severo | 5 hours ago
After 18 years of being together, celebrity couple Aubrey Miles and Troy Montero are now engaged. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Why it took 18 years for Troy Montero, Aubrey Miles to be engaged

Why it took 18 years for Troy Montero, Aubrey Miles to be engaged

By Jan Milo Severo | 5 hours ago
After 18 years of being together, celebrity couple Aubrey Miles and Troy Montero are now engaged. 
Entertainment
fbtw
'I was the third party': Regine Velasquez recalls start of relationship with Ogie Alcasid

'I was the third party': Regine Velasquez recalls start of relationship with Ogie Alcasid

By Jan Milo Severo | 22 hours ago
Kapamilya singer Regine Velasquez turned emotional upon recalling that she’s the third party of the now her husband...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
Traveling with kids? Bianca Gonzalez Intal shares smart tips
Exclusive

Traveling with kids? Bianca Gonzalez Intal shares smart tips

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 11 minutes ago
In an exclusive interview for Philstar.com's Lifestyle and Entertainment "Slam Book" show, "Pinoy Big Brother" host Bianca...
Entertainment
fbtw
LIST: Survival tricks using everyday items as seen on 'All of Us are Dead'

LIST: Survival tricks using everyday items as seen on 'All of Us are Dead'

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 37 minutes ago
If there's one thing that the hit zombie survival series "All Of Us Are Dead" (AOUAD) taught us, it is being resourceful when...
Entertainment
fbtw
Hyun Bin, Son Ye Jin wedding update: 'Arthdal Chronicles' star Jang Dong-gun to deliver speech

Hyun Bin, Son Ye Jin wedding update: 'Arthdal Chronicles' star Jang Dong-gun to deliver speech

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 hours ago
South Korean actor Jang Dong-gun will deliver his congratulatory speech at the wedding of soon-to-be husband and wife Hyun...
Entertainment
fbtw
Julia Montes gets emotional after Coco Martin, 'Ang Probinsyano' birthday surprise

Julia Montes gets emotional after Coco Martin, 'Ang Probinsyano' birthday surprise

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 hours ago
Kapamilya actress Julia Montes turned emotional when she was surprised by her “Ang Probinsyano” family in her...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Women are killing it!': AC Bonifacio shares style, TikTok tips
Exclusive

'Women are killing it!': AC Bonifacio shares style, TikTok tips

By Maridol Ranoa-Bismark | 3 hours ago
And now that it’s Women’s Month, AC toasts the power of people like her, to rock the world.
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with