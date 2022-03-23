'Sobrang hirap': Alexa Ilacad shares secret for graduating with 1.0 GWA

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Alexa Ilacad’s general weighted average of 1.0 is not a walk in the park. For her, it’s a product of perseverance.

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com during the screening of “Bola-Bola” which stars her rumored boyfriend KD Estrada, Alexa said she wanted to graduate on time that’s why she balanced her work and studies.

“Sobrang hirap talaga. Actually may mga times na galing Lucban, Quezon from ‘Killer Bride’ taping didiretso ko ng school sa Taguig na walang tulog,” she said.

“Puyat lagi, hindi na kumakain, ang hirap po talaga sa sumabay sa iba kong mga classmate. Pero siguro talagang pursigido lang talaga. Gusto ko kasing makatapos on time, 'yon 'yung priority ko talaga, ;yung studies ko,” she added.

The former “Pinoy Big Brother” housemate said she’s thankful for the support of her family and friends for achieving the highest grade.

“Ako 'yung tipo ng tao na hindi ko gagawin 'yung isang bagay with a half heart. Gusto ko lahat ng ginagawa ko, wholeheartedly ko ginagawa kaya I really strive for excellence. Gusto ko din na bukod sa natututo ako, of course, mataas din 'yung grade ko. Ayon thankful naman na na-achieve ko naman kahit papano," she said.

Alexa recently graduated from college, obtaining a Marketing degree.

She finished college from Treston International College with a dean’s list distinction and an impressive general weighted average of 1.0.

