Carlo Aquino, Charlie Dizon spotted together in a La Union resto

MANILA, Philippines — Rumored couple Carlo Aquino and Charlie Dizon were spotted together in a restaurant in La Union.

Photos of the two dining at Halo Halo de iLoko La Union were posted on its Facebook page.

“CARLO AQUINO is in the house! it’s nice to see you again!" the restaurant captioned the post.

Dating rumors began when Charlie posted a photo of her, together with Carlo and her friends. They were seen getting cozy with each other.

"Holiday dinner. What a fun night. So nice to see my sisters from another mother," Charlie wrote.

Celebrities such as Jolina Magdangal, Belle Mariano and Dimples Romana commented on Charlie's post.

"Ayun na!!!" Jolina commented, while Dimples commented with four in love emojis.

"Love youuu!!!" Belle wrote. The "He's Into Her" actress was also seen among the photos uploaded by Charlie in an apparent get-together with their common friends.

Charlie and Carlo were paired in the Star Cinema movie "Love on a Budget," scheduled for release in 2023.

Carlo's ex-partner, Trina Candaza, confirmed their breakup earlier this year. They have a two-year-old daughter named Mithi.

