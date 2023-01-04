^

Entertainment

Carlo Aquino, Charlie Dizon spotted together in a La Union resto

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
January 4, 2023 | 10:40am
Carlo Aquino, Charlie Dizon spotted together in a La Union resto
Carlo Aquino and Charlie Dizon
Halo Halo de iLoko La Union via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Rumored couple Carlo Aquino and Charlie Dizon were spotted together in a restaurant in La Union. 

Photos of the two dining at Halo Halo de iLoko La Union were posted on its Facebook page. 

“CARLO AQUINO is in the house! it’s nice to see you again!" the restaurant captioned the post. 

Dating rumors began when Charlie posted a photo of her, together with Carlo and her friends. They were seen getting cozy with each other. 

"Holiday dinner. What a fun night. So nice to see my sisters from another mother," Charlie wrote.

Celebrities such as Jolina Magdangal, Belle Mariano and Dimples Romana commented on Charlie's post. 

"Ayun na!!!" Jolina commented, while Dimples commented with four in love emojis. 

"Love youuu!!!" Belle wrote. The "He's Into Her" actress was also seen among the photos uploaded by Charlie in an apparent get-together with their common friends. 

Charlie and Carlo were paired in the Star Cinema movie "Love on a Budget," scheduled for release in 2023. 

Carlo's ex-partner, Trina Candaza, confirmed their breakup earlier this year. They have a two-year-old daughter named Mithi.

RELATED: Charlie Dizon, Carlo Aquino 'cozy photos' spark romance rumors

CARLO AQUINO

CHARLIE DIZON
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Anne Curtis' mom happy with LDR, May-December love affair

Anne Curtis' mom happy with LDR, May-December love affair

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Carmen Ojales Curtis-Smith, mother of actresses Anne and Jasmine, happily shared online that she's in a May-December relationship...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Happy 2023': Heart Evangelista shares New Year photos with Chiz Escudero&nbsp;

'Happy 2023': Heart Evangelista shares New Year photos with Chiz Escudero 

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 days ago
Actress Heart Evangelista is back home with husband Senator Francis "Chiz" Escudero and his children, posting their photos...
Entertainment
fbtw
Kylie Padilla welcomes 2023 with rumored new love

Kylie Padilla welcomes 2023 with rumored new love

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Over a year after her breakup with Aljur Abrenica, Kylie Padilla welcomed the New Year in Thailand with a mystery man rumored...
Entertainment
fbtw
Carlo Aquino, Charlie Dizon spotted together in a La Union resto

Carlo Aquino, Charlie Dizon spotted together in a La Union resto

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
Rumored couple Carlo Aquino and Charlie Dizon were spotted in a restaurant in La Union. 
Entertainment
fbtw
'Love teams can be deleted': Nadine Lustre's dad flexes her awards

'Love teams can be deleted': Nadine Lustre's dad flexes her awards

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Ulysses Lustre is one proud father to actress Nadine Lustre after she won the Best Actress Award at the recent Metro Manila...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Jodi Sta. Maria, SB19, Juancho Trivi&ntilde;o among recipients at 2022 TAG Awards

Jodi Sta. Maria, SB19, Juancho Triviño among recipients at 2022 TAG Awards

By Kristofer Purnell | 17 minutes ago
Filipino actors and musicians such as Janella Salvador, Piolo Pascual, and Ben&Ben were among the recipients of the recently-held...
Entertainment
fbtw
Marvel actor Jeremy Renner says 'messed up' after snow plow accident

Marvel actor Jeremy Renner says 'messed up' after snow plow accident

2 hours ago
Marvel superhero actor Jeremy Renner said Tuesday he was "messed up" after being run over by his own snow plow...
Entertainment
fbtw
Ebe Dancel to perform Sugarfree songs in a UP Fair-like concert this month

Ebe Dancel to perform Sugarfree songs in a UP Fair-like concert this month

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 hours ago
Original Pilipino Music (OPM) alternative rock icon Ebe Dancel will celebrate the 20th anniversary of Sugarfree’s Sa...
Entertainment
fbtw
Miss Universe 2022 delegates arrive in New Orleans

Miss Universe 2022 delegates arrive in New Orleans

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 3 hours ago
Majority of the delegates for the 71st Miss Universe edition arrived today in New Orleans, Louisiana as January 3 and...
Entertainment
fbtw
Kelvin Miranda hopes to essay more diverse roles

Kelvin Miranda hopes to essay more diverse roles

By Jerry Donato | 12 hours ago
2022 was a fruitful year for Kelvin Miranda, acting- and music-wise. He starred in the second installment of Mano Po Legacy...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with