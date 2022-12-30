Charlie Dizon, Carlo Aquino 'cozy photos' spark romance rumors

Carlo Aquino and Charlie Dizon with their friends.

MANILA, Philippines — Photos of Kapamilya stars Charlie Dizon and Carlo Aquino getting cozy with each other sparked romance rumors between the two.

Charlie posted their photos with her friends.

"Holiday dinner. What a fun night. So nice to see my sisters from another mother," Charlie wrote.

Celebrities such as Jolina Magdangal, Belle Mariano and Dimples Romana commented on Charlie's post.

"Ayun na!!!" Jolina commented, while Dimples commented four in love emojis.

"Love youuu!!!" Belle wrote. The "He's Into Her" actress was also seen among the photos uploaded by Charlie in an apparent get-together with their common friends.

Charlie and Belle were co-stars in the 2020 movie "Four Sisters Before the Wedding."

Charlie and Carlo are paired in the Star Cinema movie "Love on a Budget," scheduled for release in 2023.

Carlo's ex-partner, Trina Candaza, confirmed their breakup earlier this year. They have a two-year-old daughter named Mithi.

