6 dead as car plunges into deep cliff in Sarangani

Rescuers pull out the cadavers of the six passengers from the Toyota Vios car that plunged into a deep cliff along a stretch of the General Santos-Davao Highway in Barangay Nagpan in Malungon, Sarangani on Aug. 29, 2024.

COTABATO CITY — Six travelers, two of them children, died after the car carrying them went wayward and plunged into a cliff along a highway in Barangay Nagpan in Malungon, Sarangani on Thursday afternoon, August 29.

Captain Akmad Omar Diocolano, deputy chief of the Malungon municipal police, told reporters on Friday that probers and barangay officials are still trying to determine the real cause of the accident.

Diocolano identified the four adult accident fatalities as car driver Jay-Ar Tabanyag Mandawan, 34, Jeroben Taratuma Losabes, 39, Nora Albuena Aljiho, 34, and their 57-year-old companion, Ernesto Sicay Moseya.

The victims were on their way home to Mati City in Davao Oriental from General Santos City where they visited relatives.

Police investigators and personnel of the Malungon Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office have a theory that Mandawan and his other passengers were under the influence of liquor when they figured in the accident.

They were reported to have attended a clan merry-making somewhere in General Santos City before they rode their Toyota Vios and left, supposedly bound for Mati City via the General Santos-Davao Highway.