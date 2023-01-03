^

Maria Ozawa wants to do another movie in the Philippines

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
January 3, 2023 | 9:50am
MANILA, Philippines — Japanese actress Maria Ozawa revealed that she wants to do more films in the Philippines. 

During the recent opening of Mansion Sports Bar in Makati, Maria said she would like to do romantic comedy because the genre has more fans in the country. 

“Definitely, if I have the chance. I have to brush up my Tagalog so I can be fluent. But yes, definitely yes,” Maria told Philstar.com

The actress starred with Cesar Montano in "Nilalang," an official entry to the 2015 edition of the Metro Manila Film Festival. 

“Since that movie was action, maybe I could do comedy or romcom. It's very big in the Philippines, so that's one of my dreams,” she added. 

Maria led the soft opening of the Mansion Sports Bar & Lounge, a high-end sports bar and restaurant in Legazpi Village, Makati. 

The soft-launch gathered prominent media, influencers, popular local personalities and well-known DJs in the metro. Maria and Chef Sean delighted the attendees with a satisfying food-tasting event highlighting the sports bar's continental social cuisine offering. They also did an exclusive tour of the bar.

The establishment also features a billiards bar that was constructed in coordination with Filipino world champion and legend, Efren “Bata” Reyes, Jr.

The bar exudes a relaxing and vibrant atmosphere where people from all walks of life can come together anytime for its wide variety of premium beers and spirits, as well as a hearty selection of classic and modern European dishes by Chef Sean.

Guests can enjoy beer and billiards at M Bar or watch sports events from the gigantic TV wall at Mansion Sports Bar or the Tequila Bar. They can also hang out at the M Lounge. Two VIP rooms, including one named after Maria, are also available for exclusive and private functions. 
 
Additionally, the bar houses a karaoke facility and other forms of entertainment, making it an ideal place for viewing parties and big celebrations. 

