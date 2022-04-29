Maria Ozawa willing to be in a relationship with a Filipino again

MANILA, Philippines — Actress-entrepreneur Maria Ozawa revealed that she’s willing to fall in love again with a Filipino.

In an interview with Philstar.com during the launch of her new business Maria’s Room by M88 Mansion, Maria said she’s now opening her heart again.

“If there is a chance. Not only Filipino but I'm open to anyone,” Maria said.

When asked why she loves the Philippines so much, Maria said: “The Philippines is so much different from where I came. I like the food and the people's hospitality.”

She is also open to do a Filipino film again after her movie with Cesar Montano.

“If ever, yes. That would be great,” she said.

Last January, Ozawa and Filipino actor and businessman Jose Sarasola have broken up.

In a report by PEP.ph, Jose said their long distance relationship because of the COVID-19 pandemic was the reason behind their breakup.

“To be honest, wala na kami. It’s been difficult, e, it’s been very hard. LDR is very hard. We never expect this to be difficult,” he said.

“Last December, we had a talk. We mutually agreed to part ways. Pero wala naman kaming pinag-awayan, big fight, third party. Wala naman talagang away. It’s, like, ang hirap lang talaga ng LDR. We didn’t expect na ganito kahirap talaga,” he said.

