â€˜Kahit kailan talagaâ€™: Eraserheadsâ€™ â€˜Huling El Bimboâ€™ setlist squabble goes viral

‘Kahit kailan talaga’: Eraserheads’ ‘Huling El Bimbo’ setlist squabble goes viral

Drummer Raymund Marasigan can be seen throwing the setlist before the Eraserheads began performing "Minsan" at their "Huling El Bimbo" concert in Parañaque last December 22.

MANILA, Philippines — Days after Eraserheads’ “Huling El Bimbo” concert in SMDC Festival Grounds in Parañaque last Thursday, fans still can’t get enough of what they dubbed as the ‘90s icons’ “best reunion concert ever.”

Until now, they are feasting on videos of the band, including a short disagreement onstage over the setlist during the encore.

It happened more than three hours into the concert, when, after singing “Pare Ko,” front man Ely Buendia told their audience: “This has been an amazing journey for us. Thank you very much for making it happen.”

“It’s time to look at the future, honor the past. Let’s look at our friends and say, ‘We love you, I love you, peace be with you’,” he urged fans.

Related: 'Inspired to come back': Eraserheads' grand return in 'Huling El Bimbo' concert

WATCH: Eraserheads perform 'Pare Ko' at 'Huling El Bimbo' concert

Drummer Raymund Marasigan started to hit the cymbals, the crowd began to sing along ahead of Ely, and lights began to dim, when the band and their orchestra stopped, and a little commotion on stage ensued.

Bassist Buddy Zabala was seen to be seemingly trying to clarify something. He then raised the setlist, which made it known to the audience that the band was sorting out something about the setlist.

“It’s time to look at our setlists,” Buddy then declared on his microphone.

Raymund can be heard on the background, saying: “This is so professional… My setlist says that song,” pointing at their next song according to the list.

“Kahit kailan talaga oh, nangyayari pa rin,” Ely said, seemingly insinuating that they often had disagreements that eventually led to their disbandment.

“I quit!” Raymund quipped.

To ease out the tension, Raymund then said, “Wait, wait, wait! I'd like to introduce the band. Give it up for Mr. Buddy Zabala on bass,” pointing at Buddy.

“We have Marcus Adoro on guitar,” Raymund continued, proceeding to introduce other non-E-heads members, including Ely’s rumored girlfriend Audry Dionisio of the rock band General Luna, on guitars.

“Make some noise for Mr. Ely Buendia,” Raymund then said.

Ely threw something to the audience then started strumming on his guitar.

“We’re getting back on script!” announced Raymund, raising the setlist before throwing it into the air.

Ely then began singing, “Minsan sa may Kalayaan…” and the rest of their song “Minsan.”

The scene gave fans a taste of partly why the E-heads disbanded. According to fan theories on social media, Ely tried not to sing “Minsan” and just wanted to finish the concert already because as he claimed before, he was not friends with other bandmates and “Minsan” is a song about friendship.

Related: ‘Music is all that matters’: Ely Buendia reiterates ‘not friends’ remark, says he’s just telling the truth

Other fans, meanwhile, claimed that “Minsan” might be reminiscent of an ex-girlfriend, which might make it awkward for him to play alongside his current rumored girlfriend onstage.

“Minsan sa may kalayaan tayo'y nagkatagpuan / May mga sariling gimik at kaya-kanyang hangad sa buhay / Sa ilalim ng iisang bubong / Mga sekretong ibinubulong,” part of the song’s lyrics go.

Some fans think the reason why “Toyang” was also not included in the line-up was because Ely might have written it about an ex, too.

Ely and Marcus co-penned “Toyang” with lyrics that go, “This this this next song is all about love / And I wrote it all by myself / They try to tell us we're too young / Too young to really be in love.”

After “Minsan,” E-heads then went on to belt out “Alapaap,” and by then, a more energized Ely was seen onstage. They then ended with the concert heading, “Huling El Bimbo,” before concluding the four-hour gig with a group hug.

Following their concert’s success, Buendia posted news about their band's world tour next year. — Video by John Gabriel Malinab via YouTube

RELATED: Ely Buendia teases Eraserheads 2023 world tour