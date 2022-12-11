^

Pinoy rappers to hold gift-giving, feeding program in Manila

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
December 11, 2022 | 1:31pm
Pinoy rappers to hold gift-giving, feeding program in Manila
Now on its eighth year, Toys for a Cause organizer Boss Toyo said they aim to give toys to 1,000 kids in Manila.
Boss Toyo via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino rappers will make the Christmas of kids from Manila memorable through a gift-giving activity on December 15. 

Now on its eighth year, Toys for a Cause organizer Boss Toyo said they aim to give toys to 1,000 kids in Manila.

“Ginawa ko 'tong Toys for a Cause para sa mga kapus-palad na bata. Bakit toys? Kasi as a kid before sobrang saya ko 'pag darating ‘yong kapaskuhan, ‘pag may natatangap ako na magagandang toys,” Boss Toyo told Philstar.com. 

“So ‘yon, sa mga kapus-palad na family, instead of buying toys for their kids, pagkain na lang sa mesa kaysa laruan ang binibili. Kaya dito papasok 'yung Toys for a Cause,” he added. 

Rappers who will grace the event are Boss Mac, Abaddon, King Badger and Emcee Rhen. Boss Toyo said that “Moon” rappers Nik Makino and Flow G might also join their activity.

Apart from gift-giving, the event will also have a feeding program. 

“Walang kasalanan ang mga bata para hindi makatanggap ng laruan na maganda ngayong Pasko kaya nandito kami to fulfill those dreams,” Boss Toyo said. 

