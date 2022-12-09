'You love to f*ckin' sing': Adam Levine bares why Maroon 5 keeps on returning to Manila

MANILA, Philippines — Viva Magenta might be Pantone’s Color of the Year for 2023, but during the Feast of Immaculate Conception night last night in Manila, American pop band Maroon 5 made it clear that 2022 is to end bathed in maroon.

Midway through the concert attended even by celebrities like Mavy Legaspi and Kyline Alcantara, Maroon 5 front man Adam Levine revealed the sweetest words Filipinos have been yearning to hear.

“How are you doing, Manila? You wanna know why we love coming here? You wanna know why?” Adam quizzed his audience as he was preparing for an acoustic number by the aisle.

“There are many reasons, but the number one reason we like to come here is because we know how much you guys love to sing,” revealed the “The Voice” judge and coach.

“As a singer, I can’t even tell you how much joy that brings. Me and the rest of the band, we come out here to a place that I know, that’s your best thing, you guys love to f*ckin’ sing!” he declared.

“Because there are some places that we go and people feel more shy and they don’t want to sing.”

When bandmates, lead guitarist and backup vocals James Valentine and keyboardist and rhythm guitarist Jesse Carmichael, came to join Levine onstage, Adam continued his homage for their Filipino fans.

“Just so you know, this is a special place for us because we know every time we come here, first of all, crowds seem to get bigger and bigger,” he said, referring to the Mall of Asia Arena filled to the rafters with many fans swaying glow sticks like fireflies.

“Every time we come here, first of all, you guys love to be in it with us. You guys sing louder. You guys sing louder than anyone else in the world!

“I’m telling you, from me and the rest of us, we love you!”

The fans, filled with joy, shouted “Love you!” back at Levine.

The band then proceeded with an acoustic version of their 2012 megahit “Payphone.”

According to reports, last night was the band’s sixth major Philippine concert. Their inaugural Philippine concert was at the Big Dome in March 2008, followed by concerts in 2011, 2012, 2015 and before the pandemic hit in 2019.

At last night’s concert presented by Live Nation Philippines, Adam bared that they are also celebrating their 20th anniversary as a band, which makes their Manila visit extra special.

In a 2012 Manila press conference as endorser for Filipino clothing brand Bench, Adam said in response to this writer’s question that he thinks his voice is among the reasons behind his band’s longevity in the face of many bands disbanding or lead singers leaving their bands to go solo.

The band gained worldwide popularity for their debut album "Songs About Jane", which had their first singles "This Love," "She Will Be Loved," "Sunday Morning" and "Harder to Breathe."

They followed it up with more popular hits such as "Makes Me Wonder," "Won't Go Home Without You," "Misery," "Give A Little More," "Never Gonna Leave This Bed," "Daylight," "Maps" and "Sugar." The group also frequently collaborated with other artists such as Rihanna for "If I Never See Your Face Again," Christina Aguilera for "Moves Like Jagger," Wiz Khalifa for "Payphone," SZA for "What Lovers Do" and Cardi B for "Girls Like You." Their most recent album was 2021's "Jordi", which features the single "Memories" and their collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion "Beautiful Mistakes."

In the past two decades, Maroon 5 has become pop music’s most enduring artists, but also one of the 21st century’s biggest acts. To date, the universally renowned Los Angeles band have achieved three Grammy Awards and have become “the most successful group in the history of the Billboard Hot 100” with 12 Top 10 entries. They earned 20 Top 40 hits, making them the only band to ever do so. They sold over 36 million albums, 48 million singles worldwide, and earned gold and platinum certifications in more than 35 countries.

