Paralympian taekwondo jin Ganapin sets sights on Los Angeles 2028

Aside from Ganapin — the first para athlete to be part of the program — Paris Olympian rower Joanie Delgaco and Tokyo Olympian taekwondo jin Kurt Barbosa are athletes who participated in the Games that are part of the new group. Shooters Amparo Acuña and Franchette Quiroz; taekwondo jins Jessica Canabal, Laila Delo, Veronica Garces and Dave Cea; wrestler Jason Baucas; archers Gabrielle Bidaure and Jonathan Reaport; fencers Janna Catantan, Noelito Jose, Sammuel Tranquilan, Nathaniel Perez and Nicole Cortey; and judokas John Ferrer and Lea Lopez complete the 19 athletes.

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine Paralympian Allain Ganapin is hopeful of making it to the 2028 Los Angeles Paralympics, following a stellar showing in this year’s Paris edition.

Ganapin fell in the round of 16 in the K44 para taekwondo -80kg division against Azerbaijan’s Abulfaz Abuzarli back in August.

Now part of the new batch of Ayala Foundation’s Atletang Ayala program, the 26-year-old taekwondo jin is aiming to make it to California four years from now.

“Yes po… Itong short-term [plan] ko ay itong LA, with the help of Atletang Ayala. Sana po ay maka-gain ako ng rank points and mapunta sa LA,” he told reporters after the unveiling of the sports program’s new batch on Wednesday.

Looking back at his Paris Paralympic journey, Ganapin acknowledged that he has a lot to improve on moving forward.

“Siguro yung paglalaro nang walang pressure and sobrang in-engage ko po yung game. Nag-turn out po ng magandang performance, medyo kinulang nga lang,” he said.

“Siguro, dagdag pa po ng ensayo talaga and techniques. Mas hasain pa po,” he added.

A total of 19 athletes are part of the new batch of the Atletang Ayala program, “which supports their sports training while offering opportunities for career development in the Ayala group.”

Aside from Ganapin — the first para athlete to be part of the program — Paris Olympian rower Joanie Delgaco and Tokyo Olympian taekwondo jin Kurt Barbosa are athletes who participated in the Games that are part of the new group.

Shooters Amparo Acuña and Franchette Quiroz; taekwondo jins Jessica Canabal, Laila Delo, Veronica Garces and Dave Cea; wrestler Jason Baucas; archers Gabrielle Bidaure and Jonathan Reaport; fencers Janna Catantan, Noelito Jose, Sammuel Tranquilan, Nathaniel Perez and Nicole Cortey; and judokas John Ferrer and Lea Lopez complete the 19 athletes.

The program gives resources for training and competition, while providing opportunities for career growth.

“Aside from full-salaried employment with flexible work arrangements, the athletes will be covered by Healthway Medical Network’s Athletes’ Health program, which includes physiotherapy, strength and conditioning, and sports psychology; gain access to world-class sports and fitness facilities at the Ayala Vermosa Sports Hub in Cavite; and receive fixed support for international training camps and competitions,” Ayala Group said in a statement.

“Aside from these, they will also actively participate in sports-related and volunteer programs of various Ayala companies and Ayala Foundation. This cohort will be part of the program for the next four years,” it added.

Ganapin, during the interview, thanked Ayala Foundation for the new opportunities.

“Ang masasabi ko po ay taos-pusong nagpapasalamat po dahil ako ay naging isang representative for para athletes and ako ay sobrang saya na maging part ng Atletang Ayala and sa tulong po ng Ayala Foundation, ako ay nagpapasalamat and sana po ay patuloy nating suportahan ang ating mga atleta,” he said.

“Masaya po na meron pong bagong bukas na opportunity para sa akin and siyempre po habang nagkakaedad tayo, hindi po habambuhay na makakapaglaro po tayo and ako po ay nagpapasalamat sa opportunity na ito,” he added.

According to AC Mobility chief executive officer Jaime Alfonzo Zobel de Ayala, the program aims “to inspire more Filipinos to pursue their athletic dreams and bring the nation together through sports.”