Maroon 5 returning to Manila this December

MANILA, Philippines — Pop band Maroon 5 will be coming back to Manila for the first time in over three years after adding a Philippine stop to their 2022 World Tour.

The band made the announcment on their Instagram page in a post that showed their Manila concert would be at the MoA Arena on Dec. 8, 2022.

Manila will be Maroon 5's penultimate concert for their 2022 World Tour, as they will drop by Singapore, South Korea and Japan before heading to the Philippines, ending the tour in Thailand.

Live Nation Philippines will be bringing the band back to Manila, having reposted Maroon 5's announcement on their social media accounts.

Maroon 5 last visited the Philippines in March 2019 for their Red Pill Blues Tour, also held at the MoA Arena.

The band gained worldwide popularity for their debut album "Songs About Jane" which had their first singles "This Love," "She Will Be Loved," "Sunday Morning" and "Harder to Breathe."

They followed it up with more popular hits such as "Makes Me Wonder," "Won't Go Home Without You," "Misery," "Give A Little More," "Never Gonna Leave This Bed," "Daylight," "Maps" and "Sugar."

Adam Levine and his bandmates have also frequently collaborated with other artists such as Rihanna for "If I Never See Your Face Again," Christina Aguilera for "Moves Like Jagger," Wiz Khalifa for "Payphone," SZA for "What Lovers Do" and Cardi B for "Girls Like You."

Their most recent album was 2021's "Jordi" which features the single "Memories" and their collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion "Beautiful Mistakes."

