Coco Martin, Lovi Poe to star in FPJ's 'Batang Quiapo' next year

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
December 6, 2022 | 8:48am
Lovi Poe and Coco Martin
MANILA, Philippines — After the success of "Ang Probinsyano," Coco Martin is set to star in ABS-CBN's adaptation of the Fernando Poe Jr. (FPJ) blockbuster film "Batang Quiapo."

The Kapamilya network announced yesterday that the TV adaptation of the film will also star Charo Santos-Concio and FPJ's daughter Lovi Poe. 

Directed by Malu Sevilla and Coco himself, joining in the cast of "Batang Quiapo" are Christopher de Leon, Tommy Abuel, Cherry Pie Picache, Pen Medina, Lito Lapid, Susan Africa, and John Estrada.

Other cast members are Mark Lapid, Ronwaldo Martin, Ping Medina, Mercedes Cabral, Allan Paule and Benzon Dalina.

The Dreamscape teleserye will be released in 2023.

RELATEDCoco Martin pays tribute to FPJ, sparks speculations of visiting with Julia Montes

COCO MARTIN

LOVI POE
