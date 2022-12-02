Darla Sauler catches up with former boss Kris AquinoÂ 

^

Darla Sauler catches up with former boss Kris Aquino 

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
December 2, 2022 | 1:07pm
Darla Sauler catches up with former boss Kris Aquino 
Darla Sauler (second from left) visits Kris Aquino and son, Bimby, in the United States.
MANILA, Philippines — Kris Aquino's former headwriter, Darla Sauler, visited her in the United States while she is seeking treatment for her autoimmune diseases. 

Sauler posted her photo with Kris and her son, Bimby, on Instagram. She worked as the writer for the TV host-actress' former morning show, "Kris TV." 

"You always make time for family. Happy to visit and catch up with you and the kids while you’re in the US, Krisy. Continuously praying for your well-being. Love, love, love you, Bimb and Kuya always, @krisaquino," Sauler captioned her photo. 

Actors Iza Calzado and Derek Ramsay posted heart emojis on Sauler's post. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Kris recently came out of her social media hiatus to post a health update, detailing her plans for 2023 in her bid to look for a cure for her autoimmune diseases. 

RELATED: Kris Aquino gives Thanksgiving update on health status

