Months after breaking up with Wil Dasovich, Alodia Gosiengfiao engaged to non-showbiz boyfriend

MANILA, Philippines — Cosplayer Alodia Gosiengfiao is getting married to her non-showbiz boyfriend, Christopher Quimbo.

In her YouTube channel, Alodia shared Christopher popped the question in his family’s winery.

"For some, it takes a lifetime to find true love. But for the lucky ones, a lifetime is merely enough to share the love they’ve found," Alodia said.

"I guess I couldn’t imagine a life without him. Everything’s just falling into place na parang hindi siya pilit. Hindi nira-rush or something, parang napakaganda lang. It’s very pure," she added.

Alodia and Christopher went public with their relationship last April, months after Alodia and ex-boyfriend Wil Dasovich revealed they had broken up.

Wil, meanwhile, is now allegedly dating model Carla Humphries. —Video from Alodia Gosiengfiao YouTube channel

