Months after breaking up with Wil Dasovich, Alodia Gosiengfiao engaged to non-showbiz boyfriend

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
July 25, 2022 | 3:05pm
Cosplayer Alodia Gosiengfiao with non-showbiz boyfriend Christopher Quimbo
Alodia Gosiengfiao via YouTube, screenshot

MANILA, Philippines — Cosplayer Alodia Gosiengfiao is getting married to her non-showbiz boyfriend, Christopher Quimbo. 

In her YouTube channel, Alodia shared Christopher popped the question in his family’s winery.

"For some, it takes a lifetime to find true love. But for the lucky ones, a lifetime is merely enough to share the love they’ve found," Alodia said. 

"I guess I couldn’t imagine a life without him. Everything’s just falling into place na parang hindi siya pilit. Hindi nira-rush or something, parang napakaganda lang. It’s very pure," she added. 

Alodia and Christopher went public with their relationship last April, months after Alodia and ex-boyfriend Wil Dasovich revealed they had broken up. 

Wil, meanwhile, is now allegedly dating model Carla Humphries.  —Video from Alodia Gosiengfiao YouTube channel

