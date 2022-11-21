'Any time po on your cue': John Lloyd Cruz waiting for Bea Alonzo for reunion project

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actor John Lloyd Cruz revealed that he’s just waiting for Bea Alonzo for their much-awaited reunion project.

In an interview with Philstar.com and other media outlets last week for his reunion with Biogesic, John Lloyd said he’s willing to do a project with Bea soon.

“Ang tagal niya na nga eh. Ang tagal na po akong naka-standby, Miss Bea. Waiting lang po, any time po on your cue,” John Lloyd told Bea.

John Lloyd said that there are concepts already offered to them, but they are not still talking about the reunion project.

“To be honest, marami na kong script na nabasa, more than a couple of concepts naibato na sa amin, but at the end of the day kung hindi tayo uupo at mag-uusap kung kailan 'yan gagawin, paano ba 'yan gagawin, gagawin ba natin, that's the most important question,” he said.

“Kung hindi masasagot 'yang mga 'yan, para tayong nagpapaasa sa mga taong nag-aabang sa reunion. So ang masasabi ko lang, hanggang magkaroon ng konkretong plano, mayroon na ma-pencil mark na schedule. Ayoko munang umasa,” he added.

John Lloyd renewed his partnership with Unilab, which launched his endorsement career, at a time when looking after one’s self and others rings ever important. Today, John Lloyd waves the iconic "Ingat" salute once more as the partnership evolves into a deeper, more meaningful, more collaborative relationship: one that aspires to provide "Alagang Walang Pinipili" to Filipino families.

“Mahirap hindi maramdaman 'yung alaga at suporta ng mga taong nakatrabaho ko at nakilala ko sa Unilab, kasi gusto ka nila makita — kumusta ka ba, ano ba ang lagay mo, and pinapakinggan ka kung ano ang napipisil mong gawin,” John Lloyd said.

John Lloyd first collaborated with Unilab in 2007 as the brand ambassador of Biogesic, the trusted branded paracetamol for headache and fever relief that has been caring for Filipinos for over 50 years.

According to Alexander Panlilio, Unilab Corporate Vice President, the partnership takes on new meaning at the time of a global health crisis.

“We at Unilab and Biogesic have always believed in the value of caring and providing trusted quality healthcare to every Filipino family. Through the years, Biogesic has been synonymous with the iconic “Ingat” tagline and we endeavor to make this kind of alaga felt in many more Filipino households,” Panlilio said.

“With our Alagang Walang Pinipili campaign, we aim to further strengthen this connection we have built with our beloved consumers,” he added.

