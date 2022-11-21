^

Entertainment

'Any time po on your cue': John Lloyd Cruz waiting for Bea Alonzo for reunion project

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
November 21, 2022 | 8:56am
'Any time po on your cue': John Lloyd Cruz waiting for Bea Alonzo for reunion project
John Lloyd Cruz and Bea Alonzo
Jollibee / Released

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actor John Lloyd Cruz revealed that he’s just waiting for Bea Alonzo for their much-awaited reunion project. 

In an interview with Philstar.com and other media outlets last week for his reunion with Biogesic, John Lloyd said he’s willing to do a project with Bea soon. 

“Ang tagal niya na nga eh. Ang tagal na po akong naka-standby, Miss Bea. Waiting lang po, any time po on your cue,” John Lloyd told Bea. 

John Lloyd said that there are concepts already offered to them, but they are not still talking about the reunion project. 

“To be honest, marami na kong script na nabasa, more than a couple of concepts naibato na sa amin, but at the end of the day kung hindi tayo uupo at mag-uusap kung kailan 'yan gagawin, paano ba 'yan gagawin, gagawin ba natin, that's the most important question,” he said. 

“Kung hindi masasagot 'yang mga 'yan, para tayong nagpapaasa sa mga taong nag-aabang sa reunion. So ang masasabi ko lang, hanggang magkaroon ng konkretong plano, mayroon na ma-pencil mark na schedule. Ayoko munang umasa,” he added. 

John Lloyd renewed his partnership with Unilab, which launched his endorsement career, at a time when looking after one’s self and others rings ever important. Today, John Lloyd waves the iconic "Ingat" salute once more as the partnership evolves into a deeper, more meaningful, more collaborative relationship: one that aspires to provide "Alagang Walang Pinipili" to Filipino families.

“Mahirap hindi maramdaman 'yung alaga at suporta ng mga taong nakatrabaho ko at nakilala ko sa Unilab, kasi gusto ka nila makita — kumusta ka ba, ano ba ang lagay mo, and pinapakinggan ka kung ano ang napipisil mong gawin,” John Lloyd said. 

John Lloyd first collaborated with Unilab in 2007 as the brand ambassador of Biogesic, the trusted branded paracetamol for headache and fever relief that has been caring for Filipinos for over 50 years. 

According to Alexander Panlilio, Unilab Corporate Vice President, the partnership takes on new meaning at the time of a global health crisis.

“We at Unilab and Biogesic have always believed in the value of caring and providing trusted quality healthcare to every Filipino family. Through the years, Biogesic has been synonymous with the iconic “Ingat” tagline and we endeavor to make this kind of alaga felt in many more Filipino households,” Panlilio said. 

“With our Alagang Walang Pinipili campaign, we aim to further strengthen this connection we have built with our beloved consumers,” he added.  

RELATEDJohn Lloyd Cruz, Bea Alonzo reunite in first project since GMA move

BEA AND JOHN LLOYD CRUZ
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Neil Arce denies breakup with Angel Locsin, impregnating Maxene Magalona

Neil Arce denies breakup with Angel Locsin, impregnating Maxene Magalona

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Producer Neil Arce shut down speculations that he and wife Angel Locsin are now separated and he impregnated Maxene Maga...
Entertainment
fbtw
Holding hands as a friend? Paolo Contis, Yen Santos spotted together anew

Holding hands as a friend? Paolo Contis, Yen Santos spotted together anew

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Rumored lovers Paolo Contis and Yen Santos were spotted in a hotel in Mandaluyong earlier today. 
Entertainment
fbtw
'Isang bangungot': Wilbert Tolentino reveals Hipon Girl's 'traumatic' Miss Planet International experience

'Isang bangungot': Wilbert Tolentino reveals Hipon Girl's 'traumatic' Miss Planet International experience

By Kristofer Purnell | 4 days ago
Wilbert Tolentino, manager of Herlene Budol, has unveiled the circumstances that led him to withdrawing the beauty queen out...
Entertainment
fbtw
Richard Gutierrez: I found my purpose as a family man

Richard Gutierrez: I found my purpose as a family man

By Nathalie Tomada | 1 day ago
After a long wait, Richard Gutierrez is finally taking on his first lead role in an ABS-CBN program.
Entertainment
fbtw

An oriental Winter Wonderland in Baguio City

By MJ Marfori | 12 hours ago
Last weekend, I was once again in my favorite happy place, Baguio City.
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
'Dream, believe, survive': 'Starstruck' avengers reunite

'Dream, believe, survive': 'Starstruck' avengers reunite

By Jan Milo Severo | 24 minutes ago
The avengers of GMA-7 reality show “Starstruck” were reunited. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Cosmo Manila 2022 levels up bikini contest

Cosmo Manila 2022 levels up bikini contest

By Jan Milo Severo | 43 minutes ago
Producer Marc Cubales aimed to level up bikini contests in the country by recently staging Cosmo Manila 2022 held recently...
Entertainment
fbtw
Troy Montero details falling victim to scam during Paris honeymoon with Aubrey Miles
Exclusive

Troy Montero details falling victim to scam during Paris honeymoon with Aubrey Miles

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 1 hour ago
In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com early this month, Troy recalled their unfortunate Paris encounter.
Entertainment
fbtw
Nico Bolzico hires daughter Thylane as his 'professional makeup artist'

Nico Bolzico hires daughter Thylane as his 'professional makeup artist'

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 hours ago
Lifestyle personality and entrepreneur Nico Bolzico was in full dad-mode after "hiring" his daughter Thylane to do his m...
Entertainment
fbtw
Martin Nievera opens up about being a &lsquo;special parent&rsquo; to son Santino

Martin Nievera opens up about being a ‘special parent’ to son Santino

By Nathalie Tomada | 12 hours ago
Martin Nievera recently shared how being a “special parent” to his son Santino is the “most rewarding thing...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with