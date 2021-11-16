John Lloyd Cruz, Bea Alonzo reunite in first project since GMA move

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso celebrities John Lloyd Cruz and Bea Alonzo reunited in a TV commercial for a fast food brand.

Jollibee tapped the long-time love team of John Lloyd and Bea to star in the latest commercial of the brand for their Chicken Joy and Spaghetti meal.

According to the brand, they tapped the love team because they complement each other perfectly just like the chicken and spaghetti.

“I couldn’t say no to this project. Jollibee’s Chickenjoy with Jolly Spaghetti are classics for me, and Bea brings out some of my best work. The choice was clear,” John Lloyd said.

“Who wouldn’t accept the offer to be the face of a beloved Filipino brand and food, and to work with your best partner at the same time? It’s an immediate yes for me,” Bea added.

“There was no pairing more perfect than John Lloyd and Bea for the Chickenjoy with Jolly Spaghetti. They are both iconic pairings, and we knew we had to go big for this. We know the fans are absolutely going to love it,” said Mari Aldecoa, Assistant Vice Pres for Bestsellers and Ready-To-Cook Category.

