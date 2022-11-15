Harry Styles returning to Manila in March 2023

MANILA, Philippines — British singer Harry Styles will be taking his "Love On Tour" to the Philippines next year in what will be his third visit to the country.

Styles previously teased Asian concert dates would be added to his ongoing tour, and the artist himself announced on his social media accounts the countries he will be dropping by.

The Philippines will be the second city on the Asian leg of his tour as he performs at the Philippine Arena on March 14, 2023, three days after he performs in Thailand.

The former One Direction singer will then head to Singapore, South Korea, and Japan — the latter for back-to-back nights — after dropping by the Philippines.

Official pre-selling of tickets for Harry Styles' "Love On Tour" Philippine leg will be on November 23 at midnight while general ticket selling will be 24 hours later.

Styles first visited the Philippines in March 2015 along with One Direction, then again in April 2018 as a solo artist to promote his namesake debut album.

The singer will likely be performing songs from his two more recent albums, "Fine Line" and "Harry's House," though fans will be hopeful he will also sing older tracks as well as select One Direction songs.

"Harry's House" in particular has been drawing success for Styles, with singles such as "As It Was," "Late Night Talking," “Music For A Sushi Restaurant,” and “Matilda” being a hit on global music charts.

Styles also recently appeared in the 2022 films "Don't Worry Darling" and "My Policeman," having previously appeared in 2017's "Dunkirk" and 2021's "The Eternals."

