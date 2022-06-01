^

Harry Styles' newest album 'Harry's House' tops global charts, breaks records

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
June 1, 2022 | 12:40pm
Harry Styles
Sony Music / Released

MANILA, Philippines — Harry Styles has just released his third and newest album "Harry's House" last May 20, and it has already smashed charts around the world.

Right from its debut, "Harry's House" went straight to the top spot of the Billboard 200 with more than 521.5k units consumed, the largest week of 2022 for any album.

This marks Styles' third consecutive #1 solo album debut, which extends his record as first British male artist to debut atop that chart with their first three albums and the biggest sales week for a solo British male artist’s album.

Apart from the United States, "Harry's House" topped charts in more than 17 countries and is currently the biggest selling album of 2022 in the United Kingdom.

"As It Was," the lead single of the album, returned to top spot of the Billboard Hot 100 for a fourth week, while three other songs from the album landed in the Top 10: “Late Night Talki ng,” “Music For A Sushi Restaurant,” and “Matilda.” The rest of the album landed within the Top 30.

For comparison, the only other British artist to ever have four concurrent Hot 100 Top 10’s was The Beatles, a feat the Fab Four marked for five weeks in 1964.

"As It Was" is still the #1 song on the Billboard Global 200 for the eighth consecutive week, extending its reign as the year’s longest running single and the most weeks at top spot for a British artist ever.

Vinyls continue to be present even in the 21st century, and the numbers for "Harry's House" only show its popularity as the album broke the modern-day record for single-week vinyl album sales in its first 3 days of release, selling 182,000 copies in the United States on its first week.

With those numbers, the album beat the record once held by Taylor Swift's "Red (Taylor's Version) which had a high of 114,000 vinyls sold and has the biggest sales week for an album on vinyl.

"Harry's House" dominated vinyl sales in the United Kingdom as well with 36,000 pieces sold, beating ABBA's previous record of 29,000.

