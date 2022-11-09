^

Entertainment

Westlife or Backstreet Boys? Fans troubled after boybands set same-day Manila concerts

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
November 9, 2022 | 5:03pm
Westlife or Backstreet Boys? Fans troubled after boybands set same-day Manila concerts
Composite image of the concert tour photos for the Backstreet Boys and Westlife
Twitter / Live Nation Philippines, Westlife

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino fans are seemingly torn between which throwback concert to attend as the Backstreet Boys and Westlife will be performing on the same night.

The Backstreet Boys announced last week that Manila was included in their "DNA World Tour 2023" where they will perform in Mall of Asia Arena on February 20, 2023.

Fans later realized that was the same date as Westlife's previously announced first concert date in Araneta Coliseum that sold out in two days, prompting a second show on February 21 due to popular demand.

As such, fans began contemplating which of the two concerts to go to, reminding everyone of the subtle rivalry both boybands had in their heyday.

"Holding concerts on literally the same day... takes us back to major early 2000s bubblegum pop rivalry you’d love to see it," wrote one fan on Twitter while another said, "I smell a concert war coming... Boyband concert war is waving."

Other fans begged the Backstreet Boys to have a second day as well; before Manila, the boyband will be in Kaohsiung, Taiwan on February 18 and after Manila, will go to Singapore on February 22, so the schedule is really tight.

Westlife, on the other hand, ended up adding a third date, February 18, for their Singapore trip, then will be in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on February 23.

Both groups last visited the Philippines in 2019; Westlife performed in July while the Backstreet Boys performed later on in October.

The Backstreet Boys are continuing to tour their 10th studio album "DNA" and recently released their first-ever Christmas album.

Westlife's "Wildest Dreams Tour" will feature their new singles "Starlight" and "Alone Together," as well as some of their hits like "Swear It Again," "If I Let You Go," "Fool Again," and "When You're Looking Like That."

RELATED: Backstreet Boys includes Manila in 'DNA World Tour 2023'

BACKSTREET BOYS

WESTLIFE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Mikee Cojuangco annoyed with 2 actors who fought over her

Mikee Cojuangco annoyed with 2 actors who fought over her

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Equestrian-turned-actor Mikee Cojuangco revealed she had two suitors who were actors back in the 1990s.
Entertainment
fbtw
'Buti ka pa effortless': Heart Evangelista fires back at basher calling her 'butiki'

'Buti ka pa effortless': Heart Evangelista fires back at basher calling her 'butiki'

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapuso star Heart Evangelista clapped back at a basher saying she looked like "butiki."
Entertainment
fbtw
Bella Poarch files for divorce after 3-year secret marriage

Bella Poarch files for divorce after 3-year secret marriage

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Filipino-American TikTok sensation Bella Poarch is getting a divorce, US online tabloid TMZ reported.
Entertainment
fbtw
Robi Domingo is 'officially off the market' after engagement to Maiqui Pineda

Robi Domingo is 'officially off the market' after engagement to Maiqui Pineda

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 days ago
TV host Robi Domingo proposed to his girlfriend of four years, Maiqui Pineda, while on a trip to Japan.
Entertainment
fbtw
Singer Aaron Carter dead at 34 &mdash; TMZ

Singer Aaron Carter dead at 34 — TMZ

3 days ago
Aaron Carter, the American singer who soared to fame at the turn of the millennium with his hit album "Aaron's Party...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Bella Poarch confirms divorce from husband, asks for privacy

Bella Poarch confirms divorce from husband, asks for privacy

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 hours ago
Filipino-American TikTok sensation Bella Poarch confirmed that she's getting a divorce from her husband Tyler Poarch.&nb...
Entertainment
fbtw
Remembering Chadwick Boseman: 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' review

Remembering Chadwick Boseman: 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' review

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 hours ago
Some time has passed yet the world is still feeling for the tragic loss of Chadwick Boseman, but director Ryan Coogler has...
Entertainment
fbtw
F4 Thailand fan meet in Manila set this November

F4 Thailand fan meet in Manila set this November

By Kristofer Purnell | 7 hours ago
F4 Thailand members are gearing up for their first-ever fan meet in Manila this November in World Trade Center.
Entertainment
fbtw
BTS' Suga's new hairstyle goes viral; BTS bares new 'Butter' collection

BTS' Suga's new hairstyle goes viral; BTS bares new 'Butter' collection

By Kristofer Purnell | 7 hours ago
Fans of Kpop supergroup BTS have been ecstatic for several days now after one of the group's members Suga posted a new...
Entertainment
fbtw
Trudeau to appear -- but not compete -- on Drag Race reality TV

Trudeau to appear -- but not compete -- on Drag Race reality TV

9 hours ago
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will make a guest appearance on reality TV show "Drag Race," it was announced...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with