Backstreet Boys includes Manila in 'DNA World Tour 2023'

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
November 1, 2022 | 1:46pm
Backstreet Boys includes Manila in 'DNA World Tour 2023'
The Backstreet Boys at the Manila leg of the 'DNA World Tour' in Manila as presented by MMI Live.
Philstar.com / Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo

MANILA, Philippines — The Backstreet Boys once again includes Manila as one of the stops of "DNA World Tour 2023." Fans in the Philippines can catch up with the boys on February 20, 2023 at the Mall of Asia Arena. 

The boys announced the good news today on their social media accounts. 

"New tour dates added. This February, the #DNAWorldTour is heading to Asia! We’ve got six awesome shows planned for you all!" the group announced on their Instagram. 

Before heading to Manila, they will hold a three-day concert from February 14 to 16, 2023 at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan. Then they will head to the Kaohsiung Arena in Taiwan on February 18. Two days after their Manila concert, they will head to the Indoor Stadium in Singapore on February 22. 

Backstreet Boys was in Manila in October 2019 to hold the "DNA World Tour." 

The concert tour is staged in support of their 10th studio album "DNA." 

Backstreet Boys released their first Christmas album titled "A Very Backstreet Christmas" last October 14.  Tracks include "White Christmas," "Last Christmas" and "Winter Wonderland." 

RELATED: In Photos: Unforgettable moments at Backstreet Boys’ 2019 Manila concert

