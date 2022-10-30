'Hindi ako nagpatalo': SB19's Justin reminds fans not to give up on their dreams

In his Puregold video, Justin de Dios reveals how he was once doubtful that he would ever be listened to, but he carried on, armed with his passion for music.

MANILA, Philippines — SB19 member Justin reminded his fans not to give up on their dreams in a feature video by revealing his journey to get to where he is now.

The sub-vocalist and creative lead of Filipino boy band SB19 said he once doubted that he could achieve recognition for his musical talent, but with sheer determination, he is achieving his dreams as part of the globally known Filipino act.

“May panahong walang gustong makinig sa’kin; mga panahong gusto ko nang sumuko. Pero hindi ako nagpatalo,” he shared in the video, which has already garnered 3.9 million views to date.

“Ang 'yong tagumpay, hanapin kung san manggagaling. Ipakita mo sa mundo kung saan ka magaling, may ningning kasama ang mga taong dinggin. Ikaw ang bida rito. Walang magaling kahit na sino, walang lugar ang pagkatalo dahil na sa'yo ang panalo,” he added.

WATCH: SB19's Justin shares his journey to achieving his dreams

Apart from Justin, the inspiring stories featured in the "Panalo Stories" series by popular supermarket chain Puregold also shared the success stories of celebrities and personalities.

With another inspiring tale of hard work and perseverance, pole vaulter and record-holder EJ Obiena shared how he conquered challenges after challenges and came out on top not just for himself but also for the Philippines.

“Sugod lang hanggang tuktok dahil kahit anong mangyari, alam kong nasa akin ang panalo,” said the champion athlete.

Actress Francine Diaz revealed a life that was filled with struggle. In her “Nasa Iyo ang Panalo” video, she gave a glimpse of how much she has been through. “May mga iniyakan, pero mas marami akong nilabanan. Ang pagpursigi ko, walang cut, dahil alam kong nasa akin ang panalo.”

With her family as Francine’s inspiration, the young breadwinner worked hard to become who she is today — a gifted actress with fans who adore her, as well as projects and endorsements lined up for her to take.

Also featured in the series is celebrity couple Luis Manzano and Jessy Mendiola.

The soon-to-be first-time parents professed how their love is their biggest victory, and how their partnership has led them to believe that they will win every battle they may face. “Hindi mo kailangang maging mag-isa,” the couple shared. “May kasama kang sasalubong sa kahit anong ibigay ng tadhana.”

TikTok content creator Queenay Mercado also has a success story to share. Now with over 12 million followers on Tiktok, Queenay took pride in her beginnings, which catapulted her into virality. Still, Queenay remains true to her roots. “Isang maliit na boses mula sa malayo . . . ipinagmalaki ko at ipinarating sa buong bansa, at sa ibang parte ng mundo,” she said in her video.

Vincent Co, president of Puregold Price Club, Inc., said, “Our success would not have been possible without our customers, who have been with us all these years. As we look forward to our 25th year, we aim to show our appreciation through inspiring Panalo Stories, in the hope that Filipinos will see how success is possible for them as well. We hope that ‘Nasa Iyo ang Panalo’ communicates a very clear message: ‘Success — Panalo is in each and every one of us." — Video from Puregold YouTube Channel

RELATED: SB19 cements status as P-pop kings with rigorous training for international concerts