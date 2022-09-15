SB19 cements status as P-pop kings with rigorous training for international concerts

MANILA, Philippines — Pinoy pop (P-Pop) group SB19 revealed that they underwent rigorous training in preparation for their concerts abroad.

At the group's press conference early this week, Ken said the group were exhausted during their training.

“Nakakahimatay. Umaabot sa time na we almost feel like collapsing during training. For the first time, sinamahan kami ng vocal coach namin and bagong dance trainer namin para makapag-focus kami sa paggawa ng kanta,” Ken said.

“Malaki rin siyang tulong sa physical sa 'min. Mas naging confident kami sa pagkanta kasi hindi naman kami ganoon ka-perfect kumanta,” he added.

Josh agreed with Ken’s statement, but said that they are motivated to perform in front of their fans abroad.

“We’ve gone through hard training especially for the tour kasi it’s not just in the Philippines. It will actually be held all over the world and siyempre sabi nga nila, ‘If you make it to New York, you can make it all over the world',” Josh said.

The group also explained that their new single "WYAT" is about reconnection now that the COVID-19 pandemic is almost over.

“Nakasanayan natin na online na lang nangyayari lahat. We’re trying to get it back. We are trying to make the reconnection happen. We hope this song reminds us that nothing beats the physical connection talaga. We want it to underscore with ‘WYAT',” Pablo said.

After their grand concert on September 17 in Araneta Coliseum, the popular P-Pop group will be in Cebu on October 1, Clark on October 8, Davao on October 15, Dubai on October 29, New York on November 5, Los Angeles on November 12 and Singapore on November 27.

“We’re very excited to see our beloved A’Tin, not only the local A’Tin but also the international A’Tin,” Stell said.

“Kami naman po babawi sa kanila this time. Imbis na bumalik sila dito sa Pilipinas, kami naman 'yung pupunta kung nasan man sila,” he added.

RELATED: SB19 says no competition among old, new P-pop groups