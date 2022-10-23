Nina to drop new song, open for MLTR in Philippines shows

Diamond Soul Siren’ Nina will release ‘a feel-good song’ soon. She will also perform the opening act for Danish soft rock band Michael Learns to Rock (MLTR) concerts in the country.

Nina will come out with a new track either by the end of the year or next year, she revealed in a virtual call. The upcoming song will also be launched in the United States as Nina plans to enter the international music scene as well.

“It’s a very special song for everybody that I hope na magustuhan ng mga tao,” she said.

Nina described the newest ditty as “a feel-good song.” “A little bit of birit. Kasi I don’t want it to be like full birit naman. It’s a feel-good song with my own touch. So, it’s kind of like acoustic.”

Recently, Nina collaborated with songwriter-record producer Jonathan Manalo for How Can I as the latter celebrated his 20th year in the music business. The Filipina singer recalled, “A few months before I recorded it, he called me up and said that he wanted me to sing a particular song from the list of songs that he composed. And walang pag-aalinlangan na I said yes to Jonathan because of course, he’s on a different level as a composer and marami na siyang pinasikat na mga songs din and he’s also a good friend of mine.”

“In recording the album, we both had similar inputs on how it will sound and he also gave me that freedom to be creative on this one. So, it was a fun recording stint with him (and I’m) happy to be part of his 20th anniversary album,” she added.

Nina’s hits include Jealous, Foolish Heart, Make You Mine and Love Moves in Mysterious Ways.

On being dubbed the “Diamond Soul Siren,” she shared that she doesn’t feel the pressure to live up to that title. “It’s just a title. If you let it go to your head na feeling ‘diamond’ ka and everything, dun ka makaka-feel ng pressure. But for me, it’s just a title. I’m Nina, I’m the singer and they just gave the title to me. So, I just do my best every time and I deliver. I don’t feel the pressure because of a title and a name.”

During lockdowns due to COVID-19 pandemic, Nina was one of the artists who mounted free Facebook live concerts. She commented, “Because I feel like, isa rin yung I miss singing live to everybody. Isa rin yung gusto ko lang din yung na i-share yung music ko kahit pandemic, tsaka yun parang sabi nga nila ayuda. The ayuda we never expected. So, parang yun na yung pinaka-ayuda siguro ko.”

Nina will share the stage with Danish soft rock band Michael Learns to Rock (MLTR) at the Araneta Coliseum come Oct. 26; at the Waterfront Hotel Ballroom in Cebu on Oct. 28; and at the SMX Convention Center Davao, Oct. 30. The Philippine leg is part of the band’s Back on the Road Tour 2022 and presented by Wilbros Live with Midas Promotions.

Nina’s favorite track from the band is Paint My Love and she is thrilled to be part of the show. “A lot of local artists want to be part of an international act. So kung ano man yung feeling nila, feeling excited, feeling thankful, feeling na lahat siguro, feeling honored (also), yun na yung na-fi-feel ko. Nagpapasalamat ako to be a part of such a concert of such a legendary band such as the Michael Learns to Rock. So, sobrang nakakatuwa and iba talaga yung feeling. Excited and all the positive feeling nandyan na.”

Nina has done front act for Usher before and she considers meeting the American R&B singer as “memorable.”

Michael Learns To Rock hits include That’s Why (You Go Away), Take Me To Your Heart, 25 Minutes, Sleeping Child, The Actor, Out of The Blue, Complicated Heart, Nothing To Lose, Breaking My Heart, You Took My Heart Away, among others.