Pinoy actor Jon Jon Briones joins Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' special

Composite image of Jon Jon Briones and the ballroom scene from the 1991 animated film "Beauty and the Beast"

MANILA, Philippines — The final cast announcements for the upcoming 30th anniversary special of Disney's "Beauty and the Beast" have been dished out and among them are Filipino-American actor Jon Jon Briones.

Briones will be portraying the inventor Maurice, father of Belle who will be played by fellow Filipino-American artist H.E.R.

The actor most recently appeared in the television shows "Ratched" and "Star Trek: Picard," had voice roles in "Trese" and "Transformers: EarthSpark," and will next be seen in "The Last Voyage of Demeter."

New additions to the cast along with Briones are veteran comedian Martin Short as the candlestick Lumiere, Tony winner David Alan Grier as the clock Cogsworth, country-pop singer Shania Twain as Mrs. Potts, Leo Abelo Perry as the teacup Chip, and Rizwan Manji as LeFou.

Related: 'Black, Filipino Belle': H.E.R. to star in 'Beauty and the Beast' 30th anniversary special

The special will feature never-before-seen musical performances, brand new costumes and set designs, all inspired by the original French fairytale as the cast performs songs from the original 1991 animated film in front of a live audience in Disney Studios.

Previously announced to take part were H.E.R. as Belle, singer Josh Groban as the Beast, Joshua Henry as Gaston, and EGOT winner Rita Moreno as the special's narrator.

Jon M. Chu, director of "Crazy Rich Asians" and "In The Heights," serves as one of the special's executive producers alongside director Hamish Hamilton and H.E.R.

H.E.R. also becomes the first Afro Filipina to portray a Disney princess; legendary actress Lea Salonga was only the singing voices for Jasmine and Mulan for their respective films.

"Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration" will air on December 15 on ABC in the United States, and will be available for streaming on Disney+ the following day.

RELATED: Josh Groban, Rita Moreno join cast of 'Beauty and the Beast' special