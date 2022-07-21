^

Entertainment

'Black, Filipino Belle': H.E.R. to star in 'Beauty and the Beast' 30th anniversary special

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
July 21, 2022 | 12:31pm
'Black, Filipino Belle': H.E.R. to star in 'Beauty and the Beast' 30th anniversary special
Composite image of H.E.R. at the 94th Academy Awards and a scene from "Beauty and the Beast"
AFP / Angela Weiss, Disney

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-American R&B singer H.E.R. has been tapped to play Belle in the upcoming animated and live-action hybrid 30th anniversary special of the Disney classic "Beauty and the Beast."

This will make the muti-awarded artist the first Afro Filipina to portray a Disney princess; legendary actress Lea Salonga was only the singing voices for Jasmine and Mulan for their respective films.

“I can’t believe I get to be a part of the ‘Beauty and the Beast’ legacy,” H.E.R. said about her casting. “The world will see a Black and Filipino Belle! I have always wanted to be a Disney princess."

The special will feature never-before-seen musical performances, brand new costumes and set designs all inspired from the original French fairytale.

H.E.R. and other co-stars will be performing songs from the 1991 animated film in front of a live audience at Disney Studios.

Related: Live-action/animated hybrid 'Beauty and the Beast' special set for 30th anniversary

An ongoing unofficial poll by Billboard are asking Internet users who should star opposite H.E.R., with suggestions such as current frontrunner Harry Styles, as well as Shawn Mendes, Nick Jonas, Zayn Malik, The Weeknd, Anderson .Paak, and RM from BTS.

Jon M. Chu, director of "Crazy Rich Asians" and "In The Heights," serves as one of the special's executive producers alongside director Hamish Hamilton and H.E.R.

“With her obvious extraordinary talent and stage presence, H.E.R. is the perfect embodiment of our Belle, and we are thrilled for our audiences to see her in this celebration of creativity,” Chu said.

"Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration" will air on December 15 on ABC in the United States, and will be available for streaming on Disney+ the following day.

RELATED: Filipino-Americans Olivia Rodrigo, Bruno Mars, H.E.R. win early Grammy Awards 2022

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

BELLE

DISNEY

H.E.R.
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Maids vs 'Maid in Malaca&ntilde;ang' star: Guanzon says 2 Ruffa Gutierrez maids file complaint

Maids vs 'Maid in Malacañang' star: Guanzon says 2 Ruffa Gutierrez maids file complaint

By Jan Milo Severo | 21 hours ago
The two alleged thrown-out household helpers of Ruffa Gutierrez have filed a complaint against the actress.
Entertainment
fbtw
Maggie Wilson gets TRO vs ex Victor Consunji, but ordered P500k bond

Maggie Wilson gets TRO vs ex Victor Consunji, but ordered P500k bond

By Jan Milo Severo | 20 hours ago
Taguig Regional Trial Court issued a court order granting beauty queen Maggie Wilson a 72-hour temporary restraining order...
Entertainment
fbtw
Deanna Wong&nbsp; on &lsquo;unexpected&rsquo;&nbsp; fame, learning&nbsp; self-love

Deanna Wong  on ‘unexpected’  fame, learning  self-love

By Boy Abunda | 13 hours ago
All eyes are once again set on volleyball superstar Deanna Wong as she returns to the court for the Premiere Volleyball League...
Entertainment
fbtw
Kris Aquino fans debunk Cory scene in 'Maid in Malaca&ntilde;ang' trailer

Kris Aquino fans debunk Cory scene in 'Maid in Malacañang' trailer

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
The official fan page of actress Kris Aquino debunked a scene in the trailer of the highly controversial film "Maid in M...
Entertainment
fbtw
Kris Aquino fans debunk Cory scene in 'Maid in Malaca&ntilde;ang' trailer

Kris Aquino fans debunk Cory scene in 'Maid in Malacañang' trailer

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
The official fan page of actress Kris Aquino debunked a scene in the trailer of the highly controversial film "Maid in M...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
Paul Soriano to direct Marcos' 1st SONA

Paul Soriano to direct Marcos' 1st SONA

By Jan Milo Severo | 53 minutes ago
Toni Gonzaga's husband, director Paul Soriano, will direct the first State of the Nation Address (SONA) of President Bongbong...
Entertainment
fbtw
Hipon Girl flexes latest 'budol': A new house

Hipon Girl flexes latest 'budol': A new house

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
Comedienne Herlene Nicole Budol, popularly known as Hipon Girl, received a house from her manager, Wilbert Tolentin...
Entertainment
fbtw
David Bunevacz to face up to 40 years in prison for cannabis-related scam

David Bunevacz to face up to 40 years in prison for cannabis-related scam

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
US Attorney's Office in the Central District of California announced that former Philippine athlete David Bunevacz agreed...
Entertainment
fbtw
Andi Eigenmann calls out Siargao tourists

Andi Eigenmann calls out Siargao tourists

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 hours ago
Actress Andi Eigenmann called out tourists in Siargao to pick up their trash after they had fun in the island. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Sparkada girls have fun learning showbiz ropes

Sparkada girls have fun learning showbiz ropes

By Jerry Donato | 13 hours ago
Three months ago, Sparkle, GMA 7’s talent management group, introduced 17 new faces known as Sparkada.
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with