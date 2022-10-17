Paul Soriano named presidential adviser on creative communications

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. designated film director Paul Soriano as his presidential adviser on creative communications.

Office of the Press Secretary Officer In Charge Undersecretary Cheloy Garafil confirmed the appointment of actress Toni Gonzaga’s husband earlier today.

Garafil added that Soriano will take his oath with the president today.

Soriano recently admitted that there's an offer for him to become Marcos' new press secretary.

Soriano said via an ABS-CBN News report that he declined the offer for the position because he believes the post needs more qualified people.

“Yes, there was a conversation, but I feel that the position needs more qualified people to help the President,” Soriano said.

“I can be of better service behind the scenes working with the president‘s media and communications team,” he added.

A known Marcos supporter since the beginning of the campaign, Paul is First Lady Lisa Araneta Marcos’ nephew through her first cousin, director Gines Soriano.

RELATED: Paul Soriano offered to replace Trixie Angeles as press secretary