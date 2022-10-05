^

Paul Soriano offered to replace Trixie Angeles as press secretary

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
October 5, 2022 | 12:23pm
Paul Soriano offered to replace Trixie Angeles as press secretary
Director Paul Soriano with President Bongbong Marcos and Senator Mark Villar
Paul Soriano via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Director Paul Soriano admitted that there's an offer for him to become President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s new press secretary.

Paul said via an ABS-CBN News report that he declined the offer for the position because he believes the post needs more qualified people.

“Yes, there was a conversation, but I feel that the position needs more qualified people to help the President,“ Soriano said.

“I can be of better service behind the scenes working with the president‘s media and communications team,” he added.

Paul, who directed the president's first State of the Nation Address, said he's better behind the camera.

“I know my strengths, I know what I can give him. I am better utilized at the background than be in front of the camera,” he said.

“At the end of the day, my main mandate is to send out the message that we have a hard working leader that sadly people don’t see,” he added. 

Trixie Angeles confirmed with Philstar.com that she resigned as press secretary due to health reasons, making her the second top Malacañang official to leave their post in just two weeks after Executive Secretary Vic Rodriguez announced that he was stepping down.

