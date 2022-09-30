^

Entertainment

Hailey Bieber clarifies being alleged 3rd party in Justin Bieber-Selena Gomez romance

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
September 30, 2022 | 1:17pm
Hailey Bieber clarifies being alleged 3rd party in Justin Bieber-Selena Gomez romance
From left: Canadian singer-songwriter Justin Bieber and US model Hailey Bieber arrive for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 3, 2022; Singers Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber arrive at the American Music Awards, in Los Angeles, California, on November 20, 2011.
AFP / Angela Weiss, Valerie Macon

MANILA, Philippines — Model Hailey Bieber reflected on the "lowest" point of her life, which had her feeling grateful for having a great support system, particularly her husband, Justin Bieber.

Hailey guested on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast hosted by Alexandra Cooper and shared details about her dark times.

“You can start having thoughts of it not being worth it anymore or not wanting to be here anymore, which I have had before in the past,” said Hailey. “Coming out of that, I think a support system is the most important thing, for sure. Sometimes, I don’t think we can comprehend on our own.”

Hailey expounded on the need to have someone supporting you instead of having to deal with problems alone.

Related: Hailey Bieber reveals why she stopped runway modeling

“I do think sometimes... you need to go to someone who is going to feel safe for you and support you in those thoughts, not make you feel like you’re crazy or that you’re wrong for feeling dark and deep and heavy,” said the model.

For his part, Justin recently postponed the remainder of his "Justice" world tour — including a return to Manila — citing health reasons as the primary issue.

Like Hailey, Justin has been very vocal about his mental health, and earlier this year, was diagnosed with Ramsay-Hunt Syndrome, which partially paralyzed his face.

On Selena Gomez

Some of the lighter topics she discussed on the podcast was her and Justin's sex life and how it meant a lot for her when Justin reconciled with his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez before proposing to Hailey.

The model addressed the alleged overlap of her and Justin's relationship with that of Justin and Selena, who fans fondly called "Jelena."

Although nervous to open up about the topic, Hailey felt there was a need to finally address avid "Beliebers" that think she was a "homewrecker" and that she "stole" Justin from Selena.

“Given the timeline of like where he was at before we got back together and what was going on, there was just a lot happening. But I will say too, like, the only people that really know the truth of the situation, what the timeline really was, how it happened and how it went down, are like me and him,” Hailey said.

“Perception is a really tricky thing because when you’re watching something from the outside, you can see it one way when it may not really be the reality of what happened behind closed doors... And that’s a big challenge I think of being somebody who is in the spotlight or being famous, is that I know how we got to where we got, period... I just know how it happened. I was there and I was living it every day. So there’s just, yeah, there’s a lot that I can understand why people were so, like, ‘What is going on? Like this seems crazy.’”

"Jelena" were public on a relationship from 2010 to 2017, and when Cooper asked Hailey if she was ever with Justin romantically at the same time as Selena, Hailey stressed: “No. Not one time."

“When him and I started hanging out, like — OK, let’s just put it this way: When him and I ever started like hooking up or like anything of that sort, he was not ever in a relationship ever at any point. I would never. It’s not my character to mess with someone’s relationship. I would just never do that. I was raised better than that. I’m not interested in doing that, and I never was.”

“I think that there are situations where you can still kind of have like back-and-forth with someone but even that was not the situation,” she added.

“Like I can say, period, point-blank, I was never with him when he was in a relationship with anybody. That’s the end of it. And I had been involved with him since I was 18. The timeline also that I think sometimes is in question of like us getting together and getting engaged and him having been spending time with his ex before that — this is so crazy, I’ve literally never talked about this ever — I understand again, how it looks from the outside and there’s a lot of perception there, but that was a situation where I know for a fact that it was the right thing for them to close that door.”

Since she and Justin first became an item when she was 18, she knew, she said, that Justin was going to be her husband.

“At 18 years old, I knew 100% that that was my husband,” she said.

“He’s overcome so many different things in his life for being famous so young, and the fact that he’s as normal as he is, he’s literally... a very like normal regular guy — I guarantee you, someone takes this and they like f— chop it up, and make it sound like I said something different — but, I’ve known him for a very long time. We were friends for a long time before anything else and like, I just love him."

Hailey, however, acknowledged Justin and Selena's “very long history." In fact, she said she and Selena have talked and are mutually respecting each other. 

There is also "no drama personally” between them because she believes Gomez “doesn’t owe me anything.”

Hailey, nonetheless, said that Justin getting engaged and married to her as "the best thing that could have happened for him to move on” from Selena.

“And it’s hard for me to talk about this because I don’t want to talk on either one of their behalf again, because it was their relationship and I honestly respect that very deeply, but I just know what was going on when we got back together. And I know what had to happen for that to come back together in a healthy way. And I think it was the most healthy mature decision that he could have made and I respect that,” Hailey said.

“As a woman, I would never want to get into a relationship with someone and be engaged to them and be getting married to them and thinking in the back of my mind, ‘I wonder, like, if that was really, like, closed for you.’ And like, and I know for a fact that the reason we were able to get back together was because it was very much completely closed. And that is respectful to me.”

“I guess maybe that it just comes from like the fact that they wished that like he had ended up with someone else. And that’s fine. Like you can wish that all you want but that’s just not the case,” she said.

If you feel the need to seek professional support, get in touch with the National Center for Mental Health hotlines at 0917-899-USAP (8727) or 899-USAP (8727); or its Mind Matters hotline at 09189424864.

RELATED: Justin Bieber postpones Manila return, rest of 'Justice' world tour

HAILEY BALDWIN-BIEBER

JUSTIN BIEBER

SELENA GOMEZ
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'Di ko kayang maging komedyante ngayon': Wife shares Vhong Navarro's condition inside jail

'Di ko kayang maging komedyante ngayon': Wife shares Vhong Navarro's condition inside jail

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Vhong Navarro’s wife Tanya Bautista said that the “It’s Showtime” host is learning how to cope inside...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Sobrang supportive': Vhong Navarro's wife thanks actor's ex-lovers amid rape case

'Sobrang supportive': Vhong Navarro's wife thanks actor's ex-lovers amid rape case

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Vhong Navarro’s wife Tanya Bautista thanked the “It’s Showtime” host's ex-lovers for supporting him...
Entertainment
fbtw
LIST: Women accusing Vhong Navarro of sexual assault
play

LIST: Women accusing Vhong Navarro of sexual assault

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
The Court of Appeals recently denied a petition from Kapamilya TV host Vhong Navarro to reconsider the prosecutor’s...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Kulang na lang siya magpaanak sa akin': Angelica Panganiban pens appreciation post for Judy Ann Santos

'Kulang na lang siya magpaanak sa akin': Angelica Panganiban pens appreciation post for Judy Ann Santos

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya actress Angelica Panganiban penned an appreciation post for Judy Ann Santos for taking care of her during her pregnancy...
Entertainment
fbtw
Toni Gonzaga 'grateful, blessed' to join Shopee amid user backlash

Toni Gonzaga 'grateful, blessed' to join Shopee amid user backlash

By Kristofer Purnell | 22 hours ago
Host-actress Toni Gonzaga appeared unfazed by the amount of backlash she's been receiving the past few months, especially...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
Malabon choir defeats 10 Asian countries at international competition
Exclusive

Malabon choir defeats 10 Asian countries at international competition

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 hours ago
The Malabon Concert Singers concluded its first Southeast Asian tour with a Championship trophy in the Open Choir Category,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Netflix stars HoYeon Jung, Sadie Sink, Lily Collins listed in TIME100 Next 2022

Netflix stars HoYeon Jung, Sadie Sink, Lily Collins listed in TIME100 Next 2022

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 hours ago
HoYeon Jung from "Squid Game," Sadie Sink from "Stranger Things," Lily Collins from "Emily in Paris," Simone Ashley from "Bridgerton,"...
Entertainment
fbtw
'This Is Why' Paramore released first single in 5 years

'This Is Why' Paramore released first single in 5 years

By Kristofer Purnell | 4 hours ago
After five years without new music, pop-punk band Paramore is back with the release of its latest single "This Is Why."
Entertainment
fbtw
Bea Alonzo converts condo into Japanese-Scandinavian office space

Bea Alonzo converts condo into Japanese-Scandinavian office space

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 4 hours ago
Bea Alonzo teased her viewers with the Japanese-Scandinavian look of her soon-to-be office space. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Filipina actress Max Collins joins Hollywood show 'Almost Paradise'

Filipina actress Max Collins joins Hollywood show 'Almost Paradise'

By Kristofer Purnell | 6 hours ago
Kapuso actress Max Collins is set to star opposite American actor Christian Kane in the Filipino-American television show...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with