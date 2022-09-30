Hailey Bieber clarifies being alleged 3rd party in Justin Bieber-Selena Gomez romance

From left: Canadian singer-songwriter Justin Bieber and US model Hailey Bieber arrive for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 3, 2022; Singers Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber arrive at the American Music Awards, in Los Angeles, California, on November 20, 2011.

MANILA, Philippines — Model Hailey Bieber reflected on the "lowest" point of her life, which had her feeling grateful for having a great support system, particularly her husband, Justin Bieber.

Hailey guested on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast hosted by Alexandra Cooper and shared details about her dark times.

“You can start having thoughts of it not being worth it anymore or not wanting to be here anymore, which I have had before in the past,” said Hailey. “Coming out of that, I think a support system is the most important thing, for sure. Sometimes, I don’t think we can comprehend on our own.”

Hailey expounded on the need to have someone supporting you instead of having to deal with problems alone.

“I do think sometimes... you need to go to someone who is going to feel safe for you and support you in those thoughts, not make you feel like you’re crazy or that you’re wrong for feeling dark and deep and heavy,” said the model.

For his part, Justin recently postponed the remainder of his "Justice" world tour — including a return to Manila — citing health reasons as the primary issue.

Like Hailey, Justin has been very vocal about his mental health, and earlier this year, was diagnosed with Ramsay-Hunt Syndrome, which partially paralyzed his face.

On Selena Gomez

Some of the lighter topics she discussed on the podcast was her and Justin's sex life and how it meant a lot for her when Justin reconciled with his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez before proposing to Hailey.

The model addressed the alleged overlap of her and Justin's relationship with that of Justin and Selena, who fans fondly called "Jelena."

Although nervous to open up about the topic, Hailey felt there was a need to finally address avid "Beliebers" that think she was a "homewrecker" and that she "stole" Justin from Selena.

“Given the timeline of like where he was at before we got back together and what was going on, there was just a lot happening. But I will say too, like, the only people that really know the truth of the situation, what the timeline really was, how it happened and how it went down, are like me and him,” Hailey said.

“Perception is a really tricky thing because when you’re watching something from the outside, you can see it one way when it may not really be the reality of what happened behind closed doors... And that’s a big challenge I think of being somebody who is in the spotlight or being famous, is that I know how we got to where we got, period... I just know how it happened. I was there and I was living it every day. So there’s just, yeah, there’s a lot that I can understand why people were so, like, ‘What is going on? Like this seems crazy.’”

"Jelena" were public on a relationship from 2010 to 2017, and when Cooper asked Hailey if she was ever with Justin romantically at the same time as Selena, Hailey stressed: “No. Not one time."

“When him and I started hanging out, like — OK, let’s just put it this way: When him and I ever started like hooking up or like anything of that sort, he was not ever in a relationship ever at any point. I would never. It’s not my character to mess with someone’s relationship. I would just never do that. I was raised better than that. I’m not interested in doing that, and I never was.”

“I think that there are situations where you can still kind of have like back-and-forth with someone but even that was not the situation,” she added.

“Like I can say, period, point-blank, I was never with him when he was in a relationship with anybody. That’s the end of it. And I had been involved with him since I was 18. The timeline also that I think sometimes is in question of like us getting together and getting engaged and him having been spending time with his ex before that — this is so crazy, I’ve literally never talked about this ever — I understand again, how it looks from the outside and there’s a lot of perception there, but that was a situation where I know for a fact that it was the right thing for them to close that door.”

Since she and Justin first became an item when she was 18, she knew, she said, that Justin was going to be her husband.

“At 18 years old, I knew 100% that that was my husband,” she said.

“He’s overcome so many different things in his life for being famous so young, and the fact that he’s as normal as he is, he’s literally... a very like normal regular guy — I guarantee you, someone takes this and they like f— chop it up, and make it sound like I said something different — but, I’ve known him for a very long time. We were friends for a long time before anything else and like, I just love him."

Hailey, however, acknowledged Justin and Selena's “very long history." In fact, she said she and Selena have talked and are mutually respecting each other.

There is also "no drama personally” between them because she believes Gomez “doesn’t owe me anything.”

Hailey, nonetheless, said that Justin getting engaged and married to her as "the best thing that could have happened for him to move on” from Selena.

“And it’s hard for me to talk about this because I don’t want to talk on either one of their behalf again, because it was their relationship and I honestly respect that very deeply, but I just know what was going on when we got back together. And I know what had to happen for that to come back together in a healthy way. And I think it was the most healthy mature decision that he could have made and I respect that,” Hailey said.

“As a woman, I would never want to get into a relationship with someone and be engaged to them and be getting married to them and thinking in the back of my mind, ‘I wonder, like, if that was really, like, closed for you.’ And like, and I know for a fact that the reason we were able to get back together was because it was very much completely closed. And that is respectful to me.”

“I guess maybe that it just comes from like the fact that they wished that like he had ended up with someone else. And that’s fine. Like you can wish that all you want but that’s just not the case,” she said.

If you feel the need to seek professional support, get in touch with the National Center for Mental Health hotlines at 0917-899-USAP (8727) or 899-USAP (8727); or its Mind Matters hotline at 09189424864.

