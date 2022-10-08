'I respect her so much': Bea Alonzo breaks silence on Lolit Solis' tirades

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actress Bea Alonzo finally broke her silence about the verbal attacks on her by veteran showbiz columnist Lolit Solis.

In a report by Mario Bautista in Showbiz Portal, Bea said she was silent about the matter because she doesn't read Lolit's column.

“I will never reply because hindi ko naman nababasa what she writes about me. People just tell me about it,” Bea said.

Bea said she respects Lolit so much though they haven’t met in person.

"But I respect her so much, although we’ve never met, we’ve never been introduced or spoke to each other,” she said.

She also said that she will not speak against Lolit especially now that she heard that she’s sick.

"I heard she’s sick at lalo na akong hindi sasagot, dadalhin ko pa 'yan parang ang bigat-bigat,” she said.

"Let’s just stay positive. I will sincerely pray for her healing and for her to get well soon,” she added.

One of Lolit's tirades was when she called out the former Kapamilya star because she didn't want to work with a certain ex-boyfriend.

“Tawa naman ako sa mga lumabas na items ni Bea Alonzo, Salve. Meron doon na sinabi niya na never na siyang sasama sa isang project na nandoon si Gerald Anderson,” she said.

“Wow! Strong words. Tandaan ni Bea Alonzo na ang nang-iwan sa kanya si Gerald Anderson, hindi siya. So huwag palabasin na parang ang may choice si Bea, si Gerald ang nasa upper hand dito dahil siya ang nang iwan, hindi siya iniwan, dahil ang na-ghosting si Bea,” she added.

RELATED: 'Huwag maarte': Lolit Solis reminds Bea Alonzo