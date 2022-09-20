^

Entertainment

Beautiful mistakes? Adam Levine accused of having affair with Instagram model

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
September 20, 2022 | 10:37am
Beautiful mistakes? Adam Levine accused of having affair with Instagram model
Adam Levine attends the Beloved Benefit 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on July 07, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.
AFP / Getty Images for Beloved Benefit / Paras Griffin

MANILA, Philippines — Maroon 5 vocalist Adam Levine has been accused of having an affair with Instagram model Sumner Stroh. 

Sumner took to her TikTok account to claim that she and the "Beautiful Mistakes" singer had a relationship for about a year and during that time, Adam allegedly "exploited" and "manipulated" her.

"I'm just going to rip the Band-Aid off... I was having an affair with a man who is married to a Victoria's Secret model," she said. 

According to her, however, she came forward not to say that she is a victim, but because after sending screenshots of her conversations with Levine to friends she thought she could trust, one of them seemed to sell a screenshot to a tabloid. She thought of confessing on TikTok before the tabloid leak goes public.

"I had sent some screenshots recklessly to a few friends I thought I trusted and one of them had attempted to sell to a tabloid - so here I am," she added. 

@sumnerstroh embarrassed I was involved w a man with this utter lack of remorse and respect. #greenscreen ? original sound - Sumner Stroh

Sumner showed some screenshots of her conversations with Adam. 

"It is truly unreal how f-king hot you are. Like, it blows my mind," one of the alleged direct messages from Adam to Sumner read. 

"You are 50 times hotter in person. And so am I hahahah," he allegedly added.

A screenshot of the conversation also showed Adam allegedly wanting to name his upcoming child with Victoria's Secret model Behati Prinsloo as Sumner. 

"Ok serious question. I'm having another baby and if it's [a] boy I really want to name it Sumner. You OK with that? DEAD serious," he said. 

@sumnerstroh Replying to @alanasanders89 ? original sound - Sumner Stroh

According to Sumner, she was "naive" and new to Los Angeles, where Adam and Behati lived, which was why she fell for Adam. She, however, claimed that she stepped out from the affair because she was feeling "disgusted" with herself and after some months of not talking to Adam, she received the message about naming his new baby after her.

Related: In photos: Inside Adam Levine's Los Angeles mansion sold for $51M

Both Adam and Behati are trending on Twitter as of press time. Neither of them have released a statement on the issue. 

Behati's latest Instagram post, published four days ago, was a photo of her baby bump.

RELATEDMaroon 5 returning to Manila this December

ADAM LEVINE

BEHATI PRINSLOO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'Sobra kayo': Dennis Padilla reacts to Julia Barretto's Karen Davila interview

'Sobra kayo': Dennis Padilla reacts to Julia Barretto's Karen Davila interview

By Jan Milo Severo | 21 hours ago
Comedian Dennis Padilla reacted over daughter Julia Barretto's interview with Karen Davila. 
Entertainment
fbtw
'So proud of you': Marjorie Barretto backs Julia amid Dennis Padilla statement

'So proud of you': Marjorie Barretto backs Julia amid Dennis Padilla statement

By Jan Milo Severo | 18 hours ago
Actress Marjorie Barretto stood by daughter Julia after her ex-husband Dennis Padilla issued a now deleted statement questioning...
Entertainment
fbtw
Richard Gomez advises daughter Juliana not to pick someone like him for boyfriend

Richard Gomez advises daughter Juliana not to pick someone like him for boyfriend

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 days ago
Though he does not intervene on his daughter's love life, actor Richard Gomez only advised Juliana to pick a boyfriend who...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Mapabungisngis na ako': Ogie Diaz reacts to Toni Gonzaga's ALLTV production number

'Mapabungisngis na ako': Ogie Diaz reacts to Toni Gonzaga's ALLTV production number

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Talent manager Ogie Diaz reacted to Toni Gonzaga's performance shown on the recently launched channel, ALLTV. 
Entertainment
fbtw
'I'm just really scared': Julia Barretto on relationship with dad Dennis Padilla

'I'm just really scared': Julia Barretto on relationship with dad Dennis Padilla

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Actress Julia Barretto revealed that she and her father, Dennis Padilla, are not on speaking terms. She said she's scared...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
Vivoree Esclito, Anthony Jennings happy with unexpected pairing

Vivoree Esclito, Anthony Jennings happy with unexpected pairing

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 11 hours ago
Singer-actress Vivoree Esclito admitted that there’s a lot that needs to be done in terms of improving her showbiz career....
Entertainment
fbtw
'I will love her forever': Markus Paterson on Janella Salvador giving him the 'best gift in life'

'I will love her forever': Markus Paterson on Janella Salvador giving him the 'best gift in life'

By Jan Milo Severo | 18 hours ago
Actor Markus Paterson reiterated his stand on not dating anyone from the entertainment industry after he received backlash...
Entertainment
fbtw
Marian reveals 5 toddler &lsquo;expert tips&rsquo; as Sixto turns 3
Sponsored
Marian reveals 5 toddler ‘expert tips’ as Sixto turns 3
20 hours ago
Entertainment
fb tw
Julia Barretto shows Japanese-inspired house, dispels rumors it was a gift

Julia Barretto shows Japanese-inspired house, dispels rumors it was a gift

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 20 hours ago
Julia Barretto showed off her Japanese-inspired house that she said was the product of her life savings she had been keeping...
Entertainment
fbtw
Vhong Navarro to post bail after Taguig court issues warrant of arrest

Vhong Navarro to post bail after Taguig court issues warrant of arrest

By Jan Milo Severo | 21 hours ago
Taguig Metropolitan Court released the warrant of arrest against Kapamilya host Vhong Navarro for acts of lasciviousness filed...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with