Beautiful mistakes? Adam Levine accused of having affair with Instagram model

MANILA, Philippines — Maroon 5 vocalist Adam Levine has been accused of having an affair with Instagram model Sumner Stroh.

Sumner took to her TikTok account to claim that she and the "Beautiful Mistakes" singer had a relationship for about a year and during that time, Adam allegedly "exploited" and "manipulated" her.

"I'm just going to rip the Band-Aid off... I was having an affair with a man who is married to a Victoria's Secret model," she said.

According to her, however, she came forward not to say that she is a victim, but because after sending screenshots of her conversations with Levine to friends she thought she could trust, one of them seemed to sell a screenshot to a tabloid. She thought of confessing on TikTok before the tabloid leak goes public.

"I had sent some screenshots recklessly to a few friends I thought I trusted and one of them had attempted to sell to a tabloid - so here I am," she added.

Sumner showed some screenshots of her conversations with Adam.

"It is truly unreal how f-king hot you are. Like, it blows my mind," one of the alleged direct messages from Adam to Sumner read.

"You are 50 times hotter in person. And so am I hahahah," he allegedly added.

A screenshot of the conversation also showed Adam allegedly wanting to name his upcoming child with Victoria's Secret model Behati Prinsloo as Sumner.

"Ok serious question. I'm having another baby and if it's [a] boy I really want to name it Sumner. You OK with that? DEAD serious," he said.

According to Sumner, she was "naive" and new to Los Angeles, where Adam and Behati lived, which was why she fell for Adam. She, however, claimed that she stepped out from the affair because she was feeling "disgusted" with herself and after some months of not talking to Adam, she received the message about naming his new baby after her.

Both Adam and Behati are trending on Twitter as of press time. Neither of them have released a statement on the issue.

Behati's latest Instagram post, published four days ago, was a photo of her baby bump.

