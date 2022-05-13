In photos: Inside Adam Levine's Los Angeles mansion sold for $51M

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo on the cover of Architectural Digest (left); the swimming pool, facade and walk-in closet of their LA home (right).

MANILA, Philippines — Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine and wife, former Victoria's Secret Angel Behati Prinsloo, just sold their Los Angeles mansion for $51 million, which he previously bought from Hollywood stars Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner for $31.95 million.

Levine bought the Pacific Palisades compound four years ago from the former couple. While Levine and Prinsloo originally listed their massive estate in Los Angeles for $57 million, they still made $20 million in profit. The singer's home sale is reportedly the third-priciest in Southern California this year, according to Los Angeles Times.

Levine and Prinsloo have two daughters, Dusty, 5, and Gio, 4.

The family obviously made a lot of nice memories in the mansion, which was originally built in the 1930s, and designed by the renowned California architect Cliff May. It has gone through several renovations over the decades, after it was built in the early days of the Golden Age of Hollywood.

The property features a 9,000-square-foot ranch house, four-bedroom guest houses, and a gym. It also includes 10 stunning bedrooms and 14 bathrooms.

The mansion also has an abundant space with a lot of trees, making the compound look more private and exclusive. A separate building houses miscellaneous needs, such as a gym and yoga studio, as well as an office for their business affairs.

Architectural Digest via YouTube, screenshots Paintings from Adam's artist friends hang on the home's walls - most were commissioned by Adam to include his and Behati's passion for environmental awareness.

Architectural Digest via YouTube, screenshots Behati and Adam had their own his and her walk-in closets - Behati's was where she showcased her vintage fashion collection, while Adam's had his sneakers collection. As a Lakers fan, the rockstar had sneakers signed by the late Kobe Bryant.

The classic home is furnished with more opulent, modern touches, including a Dolby screening room and a game room. It also has a media room with a bar, several shelves and spaces for three stools, a huge room for a sofa, coffee table and chairs. The home theater has enough room for a huge U-shaped sofa and a ping pong table for entertainment.

Architectural Digest via YouTube, screenshots Home theater with mini arcade

The mansion also has a large walk-in refrigerator. Outside, there's a chicken coop for fresh eggs and a beehive for fresh honey.



Architectural Digest via YouTube, screenshots The home also had its own gym, big tub with shower for "shower parties," and a sauna that Adam used to frequent.

Architectural Digest via YouTube, screenshots Dining areas where the coupled also marked their birthdays

Architectural Digest via YouTube, screenshots A big lawn (top), said Adam, was very rare in LA. Their bar room (bottom, left) had the singer's favorite photos of his musical influences hanging on the walls. It leads to an outdoor seating area (bottom, right).

The elegantly landscaped property also includes a swimming pool and hot tub, and several lounge areas with a fire pit, along with a basketball court. The compound's elevation gives a view of the Downtown Los Angeles in the east and the Pacific Ocean to the west. — Video from Architectural Digest via YouTube