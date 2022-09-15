Jason Hernandez releases first song since split with Moira Dela Torre

MANILA, Philippines — Singer-songwriter Jason Marvin Hernandez released his first song, accompanied by an official music video, since his controversial breakup with fellow singer and long-time partner Moira Dela Torre.

Jason's song "Ako Nalang" is about regrets and losing a loved one, with the music video showing clips of Jason spending time with a partner intercut with clips of the singer being alone.

"Hanggang saan ko ba, ilalaban 'to? Hanggang kailan maniniwala na dapat tayo? Mas lalo ka lang lumalayo kapag ika’y sinusuyo. Kaya pa bang maayos 'to kung ako nalang ang may gusto," goes the song's chorus.

Several indiviuals have speculated that the song is about Moira, especially as several lyrics mention some of her own songs, “Dito pala matatapos ang, Ikaw at Ako. Maraming salamat sa lahat, ng mga alaala mo. Sana ang aking kasunod ay maibigay lahat ng pagkukulang ko. Patawad, paalam sa iyo.”

"Ikaw at Ako" was the former couple's non-album single from 2019 while "Patawad, Paalam" was Moira's collaboration with I Belong To The Zoo for her 2020 album "Patawad."

Prior to the song's release, Jason took to his social media platforms to share his personal attachment to the piece which he wrote, composed, and produced himself.

"Ito ang mga salita, linya, at nota na nagligtas sakin; noong mga gabing nakakalunod yung lungkot at nakakabingi ang pagsisisi. Ito ang mga tanong na umiikot sa isip ko noong mga madaling araw na nawawala ako. Ito ang awitin na nakasama ko sa pinaka madilim na oras ng buhay ko," said Jason.

As of writing, the "Ako Nalang" music video has over 19,000 views on YouTube.

Jason and Moira confirmed their split in May 2022, with the former admitting to be unfaithful during their marriage and took full responsibility.

