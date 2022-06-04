^

'I never cheated': Moira dela Torre breaks silence after split with Jason Hernandez

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
June 4, 2022 | 9:49am
'I never cheated': Moira dela Torre breaks silence after split with Jason Hernandez
Singer-songwriter Moira Dela Torre
ABS-CBN / Released

MANILA, Philippines — Singer Moira Dela Torre has finally spoken up a couple of days after she and Jason Hernandez announced that they were ending their three-year marriage.

Moira posted a statement on her Facebook page "to set the record straight" about the recent events, which according to her dated back to the last two years.

"You can imagine the long journey of grieving and healing I have ahead of me. The revelations... have been difficult, painful, and heartbreaking to process," Moira started.

The singer went on to admit that while indeed she did not have a perfect marriage, at no point did she cheat on Jason and that she stayed true to her vows.

In the post that confirmed their break-up, Jason had said that he was unfaithful during their marriage.

RELATED: Moira Dela Torre, Jason Hernandez confirm breakup after 3 years of marriage

Moira said she wanted to end speculations regarding their split, rumors which she considered hurtful despite the couple no longer being together.

"Most of [these fabricated rumors] are far from the truth," Moira wrote. "The both of us still have a long way to go when it comes to healing and we ask for respect during this difficult time."

She added that while not knowing what the future holds, "Hope continues to be the song I sing, even in pain—especially in pain" and thanked all those who sent comforting messages, also sending love to those currently experiencing what she is going through.

Moira and Jason were married for three years, having wed in January 2019. Last April, netizens had noticed that Moira deleted all photos and videos of Jason on her Instagram and TikTok accounts, prompting rumors of their split.

RELATED: 'Mahirap magpatawad': Moira Dela Torre's interview about ending a relationship resurfaces

JASON HERNANDEZ

MOIRA DELA TORRE
