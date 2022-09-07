^

Did Harry Styles spit on Chris Pine at 'Don't Worry Darling' premiere?

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
September 7, 2022 | 3:33pm
Did Harry Styles spit on Chris Pine at 'Don't Worry Darling' premiere?
Harry Styles, Gemma Chan, Chris Pine, and Olivia Wilde at the 79th Venice International Film Festival for "Don't Worry Darling"
AFP / Tiziana Fabi

MANILA, Philippines — Further bickering around Warner Bros.' "Don't Worry Darling" rose after rumors spread that singer-actor Harry Styles allegedly spat on his co-star Chris Pine at the film's premiere at the recent Venice International Film Festival.

The rumors began after a video spread online that sees Styles appearing to have spit on Pine, who reacted as if he was pelted, while the singer took his seat in the theater.

A representative for Pine shut down any spitting rumors as a ridiculous story and a complete fabrication.

"[This is] the result of an odd online illusion that is clearly deceiving and allows for foolish speculation," Pine's representative said.

"There is nothing but respect between these two men and any suggestion otherwise is a blatant attempt to create drama that simply does not exist."

Another page of drama

The spitting saga only adds to the issues circulating the cast and crew of "Don't Worry Darling," not to mention the management decisions in Warner Bros. that caused the cancelation of several future projects.

Primary among these issues was a presumed falling out between the film's director Olivia Wilde, who is Styles' girlfriend, and leading actress Florence Pugh as result of Wilde entering a relationship with Styles during production.

This was aggravated by the fact Pugh arrived late to Venice and did not interact with Wilde during their film's red carpet and premiere.

Wilde is also facing her own issues after commenting that she fired actor Shia LaBeouf because of his "combative energy" and casted Styles in his place, to which LaBeuof quickly hit back that he quit the film.

On a personal front, Wilde is in the middle of a custody row with her ex Jason Sudeikis over their two children; they were engaged for seven years but did not officially tie the knot until they broke up in 2020.

"Don't Worry Darling" follows Styles opposite Pugh as a couple in a perfect American town during the 1950s, until cracks begin to appear in their relationship and their community.

Starring with Styles, Pugh, and Pine are Gemma Chan, Nick Kroll, Kiki Layne, Sydney Chandler, and Wilde herself.

CHRIS PINE

FLORENCE PUGH

HARRY STYLES

OLIVIA WILDE

VENICE FILM FESTIVAL
