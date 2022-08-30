^

Harry Styles thrown with chicken nuggets at concert

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
August 30, 2022 | 4:26pm
British singer-songwriter Harry Styles waves to the audience after performing during the BRIT Awards 2020 ceremony and live show in London on February 18, 2020.
AFP / Adrian Dennis

MANILA, Philippines — British singer Harry Styles is used to receiving gifts from fans even while onstage, like many other artists do. But at a recent concert, he may have gotten the strangest ones yet — pieces of chicken nuggets.

Styles was performing a set during his 15-concert residency in New York City's Madison Square Garden when he paused to pick up nuggets that were thrown onstage.

The singer asked the crowd who threw the nuggets, which he called "a very interesting approach."

Fans dared and called on Styles to eat the nugget but he turned the cheers down immediately, "I don't eat chicken, sorry! I don't eat meat!," with the audience responding well to his affirmation to a plant-based lifestyle.

Styles picked up a second nugget and pointed out it was cold and probably old, and was surprised when fans wanted the nuggets back.

"You would like to have it back? Why? Because?!" Styles happily asked before throwing back, cautioning not to eat the nuggets for sanitary reasons.

"Now it's on the floor. Don't go looking for it, we'll get you another nugget," Styles continued before carrying on with the show.

Styles recently announced new concert dates in Europe and the Americas for his "Love on Tour" and said Asian dates will be announced soon, indicating a Philippine return could be iminent.

The singer first visited Manila in 2015 alongside members of One Direction, then again as a solo artist in April 2018.

He will next be seen in two upcoming movies, "Don't Worry Darling" alongside Florence Pugh and "My Policeman" opposite "The Crown" star Emma Corrin.

