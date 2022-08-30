^

Entertainment

'We are graduating together ': AJ Perez's brother Angello dedicates second college degree to late actor

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
August 30, 2022 | 3:54pm
'We are graduating together ': AJ Perez's brother Angello dedicates second college degree to late actor
Angello Perez dedicates his college degrees to his late brother AJ
Angello Perez via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Angello Perez, brother of actor AJ Perez, once again remembered his late sibling upon receiving the diploma for his second degree.

Angello finished his Communications Technology Management degree from the Ateneo de Manila University and took the time to visit AJ's tomb while wearing his toga.

"Always dedicating my success to you," Angello wrote in his social media posts.

AJ — short for Antonello Joseph — passed away in a vehicular accident in Tarlac in April 2011, two months after he turned 18.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Angello Perez (@gelloperez)

This is Angello's second degree as he finished his Psychology degree last 2020 but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, no graduation ceremony was held for the batch of 2020 until this month.

On the ninth anniversary of AJ's death in 2020, Angello posted a graduation photo of him wearing his toga as he held an image of AJ.

"I've always made it a point to dedicate all my accomplishments to you. You would have been a college graduate by now," Angello wrote then. "This year I'd like to believe we are graduating together and I will be thinking of you when I receive that diploma."

A member of Star Magic's Batch 13, AJ was best known for several "Star Magic Presents" shows as well as appearing in "Cinco," "Sabel" opposite Jessy Mendiola, "Kasal, Kasali, Kasalo" and its subsequent sequel.

RELATED: Near All Souls Day, AJ Perez remembered via cornea beneficiary's guesting in 'Eat Bulaga'

AJ PEREZ

GRADUATE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Herlene Budol reunites with Willie Revillame

Herlene Budol reunites with Willie Revillame

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Binibining Pilipinas 2022 first runner-up Herlene Budol, popularly known as Hipon Girl, reunited with TV host Willie Rev...
Entertainment
fbtw
LIST: Taylor Swift leads MTV VMAs 2022 winners

LIST: Taylor Swift leads MTV VMAs 2022 winners

By Jan Milo Severo | 9 hours ago
Taylor Swift bagged the MTV Video Music Awards Video of the Year for "All Too Well" as she announced a new album dropping...
Entertainment
fbtw
Sunshine Cruz's boyfriend Macky Mathay meets ex Cesar Montano

Sunshine Cruz's boyfriend Macky Mathay meets ex Cesar Montano

By Jan Milo Severo | 6 hours ago
Actor Cesar Montano has met his ex-wife Sunshine Cruz's current boyfriend Macky Mathay at the recent 18th birthday of Sunshine...
Entertainment
fbtw
Maine Mendoza, Arjo Atayde share more details about engagement

Maine Mendoza, Arjo Atayde share more details about engagement

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Celebrity couple Maine Mendoza and Arjo Atayde shared more information about their engagement a month after the proposal...
Entertainment
fbtw
ABS-CBN Films takes a new direction as it returns to cinemas

ABS-CBN Films takes a new direction as it returns to cinemas

By Nathalie M. Tomada | 16 hours ago
ABS-CBN Film Productions, Inc. is taking a new direction as it makes its way back to the cinemas in the last quarter of 2022...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
'Parsley into Filipino Adobo?': Uncle Roger blasts Geoffrey Zakarian's take on Adobo

'Parsley into Filipino Adobo?': Uncle Roger blasts Geoffrey Zakarian's take on Adobo

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 11 minutes ago
On his YouTube channel, Uncle Roger basically roasted Zakarian's take on the world-famous Filipino viand. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Harry Styles thrown with chicken nuggets at concert

Harry Styles thrown with chicken nuggets at concert

By Kristofer Purnell | 32 minutes ago
British singer Harry Styles is used to receiving gifts from fans even while onstage, like many other artists do. But at a...
Entertainment
fbtw
Chef Boy Logro shares farm life, pandemic lessons, shifting from TV to vlogging
Exclusive

Chef Boy Logro shares farm life, pandemic lessons, shifting from TV to vlogging

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 hours ago
Chef Boy Logro sits down with Philstar.com to talk about his life during the pandemic, his cooking school, and his plans to...
Entertainment
fbtw
Angelica Panganiban gives tour of completed underwater-themed nursery

Angelica Panganiban gives tour of completed underwater-themed nursery

By Kristofer Purnell | 4 hours ago
Kapamilya actress Angelica Panganiban and non-showbiz partner Gregg Homan have finally finished the nursery room for...
Entertainment
fbtw
Herlene Budol shares preparations for Miss Planet International 2022

Herlene Budol shares preparations for Miss Planet International 2022

By Kristofer Purnell | 4 hours ago
Just a month after her 1st runner-up finish at Binibining Pilipinas 2022, Herlene Nicol Budol is set to represent the Philippines...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with