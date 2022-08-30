'We are graduating together ': AJ Perez's brother Angello dedicates second college degree to late actor

MANILA, Philippines — Angello Perez, brother of actor AJ Perez, once again remembered his late sibling upon receiving the diploma for his second degree.

Angello finished his Communications Technology Management degree from the Ateneo de Manila University and took the time to visit AJ's tomb while wearing his toga.

"Always dedicating my success to you," Angello wrote in his social media posts.

AJ — short for Antonello Joseph — passed away in a vehicular accident in Tarlac in April 2011, two months after he turned 18.

This is Angello's second degree as he finished his Psychology degree last 2020 but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, no graduation ceremony was held for the batch of 2020 until this month.

On the ninth anniversary of AJ's death in 2020, Angello posted a graduation photo of him wearing his toga as he held an image of AJ.

"I've always made it a point to dedicate all my accomplishments to you. You would have been a college graduate by now," Angello wrote then. "This year I'd like to believe we are graduating together and I will be thinking of you when I receive that diploma."

A member of Star Magic's Batch 13, AJ was best known for several "Star Magic Presents" shows as well as appearing in "Cinco," "Sabel" opposite Jessy Mendiola, "Kasal, Kasali, Kasalo" and its subsequent sequel.

