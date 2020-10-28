Near All Souls Day, AJ Perez remembered via cornea beneficiary's guesting in 'Eat Bulaga'

MANILA, Philippines — The recipient of the late Kapamilya actor AJ Perez's cornea was one of the recent guests on "Eat Bulaga's" "Bawal Judgemental" segment.

The segment featured people who donated or received organs, including John Daniel delos Santos, the recipient of AJ's cornea.

John said he had a scar in his eye as early as one month old.

"Tapos hindi po alam kung ano 'yung cause po nun. Siguro daw po, alikabok daw po 'tapos nakusot ko, or baka daw po nakalmot ko ng kuko ko," he said.

It was 2011 when he underwent surgery, the same year AJ died due to car accident.

"Sa parents po ni Kuya AJ, saka sa kanya po mismo, maraming maraming salamat po kasi napakalaking tulong po sa akin nung cornea niya po," John said.

"Habambuhay po na pasasalamat sa kanila po dahil malaking tulong po ito hanggang paglaki ko."

AJ was a member of ABS-CBN's Star Magic Batch 13. He died at the aged of 18, in a vehicular accident in Moncada, Tarlac on midnight of April 17, 2011.