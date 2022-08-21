Yasser Marta makes strides in his career

MANILA, Philippines — After playing a string of supporting roles, Yasser Marta has scored a leading man role via the upcoming Kapuso drama romance series titled What We Could Be.

His character Lucas will complete the love triangle that involves Cynthia and Franco, played by Ysabel Ortega and Miguel Tanfelix, respectively. For Yasser, this is a turning point in his showbiz career.

“For me, this is a big project. Isang achievement ito sa buhay ko, sa takbo ng karera ko (it’s an achievement in my life and in the way my career is going),” said Yasser in a recent virtual group interview. “I started from scratch, from zero and now, I’ve been given this big opportunity, by the people behind this project… It’s a big turning point in my career.” The people he was referring to were TV executive Joey Abacan and COO lawyer Joji Alonso, who represent GMA and Quantum Films as companies behind the show. Its director is Jeffrey Jeturian.

“Ako naman, ginagawa ko lang ang trabaho ko, kung anuman ang ibigay sa akin, maliit o malaki, alam mo yun, lagi kong binibigay yung best ko (I just do my work, whether the role is small or big, and I always give my best),” added he, who also acknowledged the pressure that comes with acting.

The What We Could Be narrative will see Yasser play Lucas, the cousin of Franco. “Magkakaroon ng problema ang mga pamilya namin (Our respective families will face a problem),” said he. “Through it, I will meet Cynthia, who will have a special relationship with my character. It’s something you can look forward to.”

As a quick information about Cynthia and Franco, Ysabel and Miguel offered the following: Her character is a nurse with a big dream for her family, while his is a conman and a mysterious person. All this, plus other interesting details, will be unveiled when What We Could Be premieres on Aug. 29.

For this project, Yasser, Ysabel and Miguel were given a strong acting support from veteran actors Art Acuña, Celeste Legaspi, Soliman Cruz, Joyce Anne Burton, Aleck Bovick, Bimbo Bautista and Joel Saracho. That’s why Yasser had nothing but praise for the entire cast and added that “Walang na left behind na isa sa amin (No one was left behind).” So, actors and their roles were afforded proper treatment that they deserved, as one may put it.

Direk Jeffrey was glad to see how the GMA talents kept up with the experienced cast members of the series. “Ysabel, Miguel and Yasser may be very young, but they are very mature and they are sensitive, intelligent actors,” said he and added that the stars made his work easier.

Prior to What We Could Be, Yasser starred in Bilangin Ang Bituin Sa Langit, directed by Laurice Guillen, and Stories From The Heart: Love On Air. During the height of creating content while working from home due to the pandemic, he hosted the online tambayan, Cool Hub, on GMA Artist Center’s YouTube channel. Yasser and fellow Kapuso talents had the platform to express and share their interests. He is also seen in the sitcom Daddy’s Gurl.

Few months back, Yasser dropped, as what an article describes as, thirst trap photos on his Facebook page. With that, some entertain the idea of him following in the footsteps of hunk Kapuso actors like Derrick Monasterio and David Licauco.

“When it comes to my career path, hindi ko alam kung ano ang mangyayari sa akin in the future,” said he. “Hindi ko rin nga alam na from (being) an extra, nandito na ako ngayon, nabigyan na (ako) ng lead (role).”

Reading between the lines of his answers, Yasser welcomes every acting opportunity that will come his way and tries to deliver what’s expected from him.

“When it comes to my career path, kung anuman yung binigay na role, yun yung pinaghahandaan ko,” said he, who, after reading the script of What We Could Be and learning about Lucas, emotional and physical-wise, decided to hit the gym, and study the character, as one may add.

With his latest manna from showbiz heaven, Yasser could attest to the “patience-is-a-virtue” saying. It’s something that the pandemic has also reminded him about.

“Speaking from experience, yung patience, especially in this pandemic, is an important thing we need to learn,” said he. “Besides it, we (also) need to adapt to survive.”

For the months and years when work was few and far between, Yasser recalled that “Kailangan mong isipin kung ano yung kailangan mong bago na ma-i-o-offer sa mga tao (You had to think of something new that you can offer to audiences), kailangan mong mag-aral, mag-reinvent ng sarili mo (You had to study and reinvent yourself). During the pandemic, nabigla tayong lahat, yun lang kailangan nating mag-adapt, kailangan din nating maghintay sa tamang biyaya naibibigay sa atin.”

Again, being part of What We Could Be is among the blessings Yasser has received. The time for him to play a lead role has also just come.