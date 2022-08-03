^

Kylie Verzosa lauds Hipon Girl for speaking Filipino, encourages her to join pageant again

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
August 3, 2022 | 10:29am
MANILA, Philippines — Beauty queen-turned-actress Kylie Verzosa encouraged Binibining Pilipinas 1st runner-up Herlene Budol, popularly known as Hipon Girl, to join a pageant once again in the future.

In an interview with the media after the story conference of her upcoming Viva Films movie “Baby Boy Baby Girl,” Kylie said Herlene deserved all the awards she received. 

“Oo naman. Isa pang try. Kaya pa niya,” Kylie said.  

“Deserve niya lahat ng ingay na nakuha niya. Tsaka ang ganda ng sagot niya. Ang ganda ng transformation niya,” she added. 

Kylie said that she personally wanted Herlene to win a crown.  

“Happy ako na first runner-up siya. Ako personally, gusto ko nanalo siya ng crown,” she said.  

The former Miss International queen also commended the comedienne in using the Filipino language at the pageants' question and answer segment.

“Sobrang okay ako do'n e. Alam mo 'yun, parang celebration of the Pinoy language, kung saan ka talaga komportable. Tamang-tama lang na Tagalog 'yung ginamit niya,” she said.  

“Sobrang strong, sobrang nakaka-touch, sobrang from the heart 'yung sagot niya. 'Di ba? Sobrang nakakakilabot so ayon, isa pang try,” she added. 

“Baby Boy Baby Girl” is Viva Films' upcoming movie about sugar babies, directed by Jason Paul Laxamana and starring Kylie and Marco Gumabao. 

'Kinabog sila': Maymay Entrata's performance at Binibining Pilipinas 2022

'Kinabog sila': Maymay Entrata's performance at Binibining Pilipinas 2022

Binibining Pilipinas 2022 judge slammed for wearing 'boxers' with Barong

Binibining Pilipinas 2022 judge slammed for wearing 'boxers' with Barong

Binibining Pilipinas 2022 judge slammed for wearing 'boxers' with Barong

K Brosas, Pokwang involved in car accident in US

Crown mix-up? Binibining Pilipinas 2022 winners Nicole Borromeo, Gabby Basiano speak up

What's inside Neri Naig-Miranda's pet-friendly Pasig condo for sale at P6.5M?

BTS not exempted from military service, but can still perform — defense minister

Martial Law film Katips gets more cinemas following FAMAS awards

