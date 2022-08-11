Hipon Girl on giving up rice, best way to eat 'hipon'

MANILA, Philippines — Herlene Nicole Budol will forever be part of the Binibining Pilipinas (BBP) history.

The Angono candidate now holds the record as the Binibini who has received the most number of special awards.

"Parang perfect timing din ang nangyari sa'kin. Isa sa mga pinakamahirap na pagsubok na naranasan ko bilang contestant ay ang pagda-diet. Makanin kasi ako. Pero ngayong nasanay na akong di masyadong mag rice, siguro itutuloy ko sya," the newly crowned Bb. Pilipinas 2022 first runner-up told Philstar.com in an exclusive interview.

We also asked her if she did eat shrimps and what's the perfect way to cook it, to which she responded: "Parang sinigang, kasi sisipsipin mo talaga 'yung ulo bago mo itapon."

